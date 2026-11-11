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10 kitchen essentials we swear by
The practical tools behind the delicious meals we make!
Nov 11
•
Meredith Hansen
,
Katie Stearns
, and
What's on your plate?
23
14
1
The quiet joy of learning someone else’s tradition
My Spanish mother-in-law’s quince paste, perfect pumpkin muffins & a pesto that brightened my week
Nov 7
•
Katie Stearns
and
What's on your plate?
22
18
1
10 things to make in a Dutch oven this season
Heavy pot, happy kitchen
Nov 4
•
Katie Stearns
,
Meredith Hansen
, and
What's on your plate?
22
11
3
October 2026
When’s the last time you tried something new?
October, Volume 5: Za’atar chicken, “plain cookies,” and the snacks I lean on
Oct 31
•
Meredith Hansen
,
Katie Stearns
, and
What's on your plate?
13
14
10 meals to make when you’re on a budget
Because you shouldn’t have to sacrifice flavor to save money
Oct 28
•
Meredith Hansen
,
Katie Stearns
, and
What's on your plate?
17
20
1
The most tender roast chicken you’ll ever make
October, Volume 4: Plus the apple crumb cake that just feels like fall
Oct 24
•
Katie Stearns
and
What's on your plate?
17
14
1
10 things we can’t wait to bake this fall
Cozy season is here, and our ovens are ready!
Oct 21
•
Katie Stearns
,
Meredith Hansen
, and
What's on your plate?
16
7
2
Pot pies, orzo, and other ways people said “I’m here”
October, Volume 3: What we ate, who showed up, and how to be there for someone going through it (no casserole required)
Oct 17
•
What's on your plate?
and
Meredith Hansen
24
10
1
It’s my turn to make the magic now
October, Volume 2: Cozy harissa-feta chickpeas, family pizza night, & joy-inducing flatbread
Oct 10
•
What's on your plate?
and
Katie Stearns
27
32
1
10 quick fall dinners for busy weeknights
Because quick but comforting is exactly what we need right now
Oct 7
•
What's on your plate?
and
Katie Stearns
30
15
5
Nothing is forever (not even buttered toast)
October, Volume 1: Pureed soups to keep you warm, the easiest shredded beef, and the fruit tart you need to make
Oct 3
•
Meredith Hansen
and
What's on your plate?
19
6
2
September 2026
🐙Everything we ate and did in Galicia
Proof that family vacations can actually feel like vacation
Sep 30
•
Katie Stearns
and
What's on your plate?
15
10
© 2026 Katie Stearns & Meredith Hansen
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