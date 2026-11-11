What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

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October 2026

When’s the last time you tried something new?
October, Volume 5: Za’atar chicken, “plain cookies,” and the snacks I lean on
  Meredith HansenKatie Stearns, and What's on your plate?
10 meals to make when you’re on a budget
Because you shouldn’t have to sacrifice flavor to save money
  Meredith HansenKatie Stearns, and What's on your plate?
The most tender roast chicken you’ll ever make
October, Volume 4: Plus the apple crumb cake that just feels like fall
  Katie Stearns and What's on your plate?
10 things we can’t wait to bake this fall
Cozy season is here, and our ovens are ready!
  Katie StearnsMeredith Hansen, and What's on your plate?
Pot pies, orzo, and other ways people said “I’m here”
October, Volume 3: What we ate, who showed up, and how to be there for someone going through it (no casserole required)
  What's on your plate? and Meredith Hansen
It’s my turn to make the magic now
October, Volume 2: Cozy harissa-feta chickpeas, family pizza night, & joy-inducing flatbread
  What's on your plate? and Katie Stearns
10 quick fall dinners for busy weeknights
Because quick but comforting is exactly what we need right now
  What's on your plate? and Katie Stearns
Nothing is forever (not even buttered toast)
October, Volume 1: Pureed soups to keep you warm, the easiest shredded beef, and the fruit tart you need to make
  Meredith Hansen and What's on your plate?

September 2026

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