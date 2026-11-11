We talk a lot about the foods and dishes that bring us comfort and joy around here, but isn’t it sort of funny how easy it is to breeze past the tools and gadgets that help us get there? Today we’re sharing our top 10 kitchen essentials — the things we reach for day in and day out to feed ourselves and the ones we love. We’re talking about the Dutch ovens and cast-iron skillets we rely on, blenders that get the job done, stainless steel cookware, and the spatula that is SO good (and cheap) that I own FOUR. As always, we’d love to hear from you: What are your essentials? Are we missing anything on our list!? -Katie

1. A sturdy Dutch oven

I think this might be the kitchen item I use the most (you can read how we both use ours here), and it is the perfect starting point to building your kitchen. You can make just about anything in a Dutch oven and they usually come in beautiful colors, so you don’t even need to find a spot for it in your cabinets — it can just live right on the stove. I have this one in gray, and Katie has this one in blue, but I am pining after a much bigger and brighter Le Creuset (perhaps Black Friday deals will convince me?!). -Meredith

2. A KitchenAid stand mixer

A random shot of my KitchenAid in action, around someone’s birthday this year!

I got married in 2019 when I was still living in Madrid, and my sweet, sweet coworkers (who were and are some of my best friends) surprised me with a gorgeous sparkly KitchenAid. These beautiful stand mixers are such a splurge, and to be honest, I’m not sure I would’ve ever bought myself one. But it’s one of my favorite things in my kitchen, and I pull it out every week. And! If you don’t have the space to store it, it’s pretty enough to live right on the countertop. -Katie

My mom got me a set of stainless steel pots and pans (similar to this one) when I got engaged — she saw it on the Good Morning America Deals & Steals segment and couldn’t resist the price — and man, did it pay off! I have been using them for 12 years now, often multiple times per day, and they look the same as they did when I took them out of the box. If I were going to invest in another set, I think I’d go with the ones from Made In. The reviews are great, and although they’re a big-ticket item, they last forever. -Meredith

4. Some good-quality kitchen towels

The kitchen towels we painted for Fernandito’s teachers last year

We hardly ever use paper towels in my house, which sometimes sends our guests into a tizzy, but we really don’t need them! Hear me out: grab yourself a few packs of good-quality kitchen towels and use them for everything! Cleaning up spills, wiping down your countertop, drying your hands, or covering your fermenting dough. You’re doing a load of laundry anyway, so just toss in a few extra towels! Oddly, my longest-lasting towels are these travel souvenirs from Brooklyn (one of my favorite going-away gifts), but the ones I use daily and replenish every few years are under 1€ from IKEA. Also, if you’re looking for a great holiday gift for your kid’s teacher (or anyone!), snag a pack of plain white kitchen towels and use fabric paint to decorate them with your kiddos. -Meredith

5. A really good blender

My blender in action at the height of summer gazpacho season

When my youngest was a baby, I made her purees, just like I did for my oldest. But no matter what I did, she refused them. I tried all sorts of combinations of veggies and meat or fish, used my immersion blender (also one of my favorite kitchen tools!), passed the purees through the food mill, and so on. But if it wasn’t the pre-made version from the store, she wasn’t having it. That’s when I decided to invest in a good blender. I went with this one, and while it’s not a fancy Vitamix or a super well-known brand, it blends soups and smoothies to a perfect velvety texture. (Plus, peep here, where Jenny Rosenstrach told us she actually gave her Vitamix away, which was all the proof I needed that you don’t have to buy the biggest brands to make great food.) Oh, and in case you’re wondering, Noelia never really ate my homemade purees, but we quickly moved on to solids, and now I have a great blender I use for soups, salmorejo, hummus, gazpacho, and smoothies on the regular! -Katie

6. A cast-iron skillet

I use my cast-iron skillet at least once a week — to roast a chicken, whip up a quick meat sauce, or even make some fried rice. I swear food tastes better coming out of this skillet than out of any other pan. There’s a small learning curve and some elbow grease involved in preparing, cleaning, and maintaining it, but it’s all worth it! -Meredith

7. Baking essentials: cupcake tins, cake pans, and sheet pans

Making mini muffins is one of my favorite mom tricks; they always seem to delight my girls, and they’re perfect for packing into snack boxes (and for my own afternoon snack!)

I have just a handful of baking essentials I use frequently, and they can be broken down into three categories:

Cupcake tins: I love my standard 12-cupcake tin and my silicone mini muffin tin that the muffins just pop right out of! I use my mini tin all the time to bake and freeze for the tiny people in my life.

Cake pans: These are the cake pans I use the most — an 8x8 metal pan for brownies; a 9x12 pan for sheet cakes, lasagna, and focaccia; and then a 9-inch round cake pan.

Quarter sheet pans: Spanish ovens are smaller than American ones, so apart from the two standard trays my oven came with, I also love using my quarter sheet pans for smaller batches of things. Plus, they’re great if you bake bread and need a large surface for rolling your loaves in seeds.

I’m sure I’ll continue to add to my collection, and I do have a handful of other useful baking dishes, but these are the ones I reach for the most. -Katie

8. A baking steel

I make a looooot of pizza at home. It’s often my favorite meal of the week, and I think it’s quickly becoming one of my kids’ favorite ways to kick off the weekend, too. I’ve done pizza all the ways — in a cast-iron, on a sheetpan, and on one of those ventilated round pans, too. And nothing has improved my homemade pizza like my baking steel. Is it heavy? Yes. Is it kind of annoying to transfer in and out of the oven? Yes. But truly, my pizza has never come out airier, crispier, or more beautifully browned. If you’re not in the market for an expensive pizza oven, I’m convinced this is the next best thing. I would’ve snagged this one if I lived in the U.S., but I opted for one like this in Spain. -Katie

This is one of the most recommended tools in our Around the Table interviews, and for good reason! It’s thin enough to slip under an egg without disturbing the yolk and flexible enough to flip a pancake that’s too close to the edge of the pan. I use it for everything — I rarely reach for my other metal spatula anymore. -Meredith

10. A perfect rubber spatula

Years ago, I picked up a 1€ rubber spatula from IKEA on a whim, and I have literally never looked back. It’s cheap, has a great grip, and is just the right thickness to scrape every last bit from any bowl. I broke one in an unfortunate dough-mixing accident last year, so the last time I went to IKEA, I decided to grab a couple extra to keep on hand just in case. Because really, why risk living in a world without this perfectly designed kitchen utensil?! -Katie

What are some of the things you can’t live without in your kitchen?