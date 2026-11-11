What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Reynolds's avatar
Gordon Reynolds
3dEdited

I’m nine for ten on your list: no fish spatula. But I have an embarrassment of riches in some other categories, such as Dutch ovens - I have four of them and use every one of them. Then there are the things I bought and never really used. They are consigned to a back drawer where, if enough time passes, they’ll eventually segue into a donation pile. Other things become unsung heroes, used only rarely, like my mandolin, but I would never give it up. My mantra is the right tool for the right job.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Mel's avatar
Mel
3d

A Dutch oven pretty enough to live right on the stove is my favorite kind of storage solution. I'm also with you on good kitchen towels instead of paper towels, because a stack of sturdy ones in a drawer handles spills, drying, and covering dough. Now I need to know which spatula is good enough to own four of!

Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Katie Stearns & Meredith Hansen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.