What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

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Ariel's avatar
Ariel
Nov 3

These are all really excellent ideas. It's true, grocery shopping has become so expensive. And it's funny because all of these recipes are SO nutritious. Like often eating more budget-friendly meals can be so healthy (like cutting out/cutting down the meats and focusing on legumes, etc). I do think the soup I made recently in a dinner in my lap would be a good one for you. Bean and potato-based soups are just the best.

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Kerry Faber's avatar
Kerry Faber
Oct 29

Love all of these ideas! Need to make my first roast chicken of the season soon! Not sure if you’ve ever tried Melissa Clark’s Red Lentil Soup on NYT Cooking, but it’s one of my favorite soups and I’d highly recommend! Seems basic but has so much flavor.

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