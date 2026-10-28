Life is expensive! I know I’m not the only one who is feeling the impact of rising gas prices and general cost of living. Lately, every time I walk into the supermarket, regardless of what I’m going in for, I leave having spent €50. That used to be a full grocery trip, but not anymore. Our childcare costs have gone up now that Lola is in daycare, which means we need to be more careful with other spending. Today, Katie and I are sharing some of our favorite meals for tight budgets.

Before we get to the recipes, we thought we’d share a few of the things we’ve learned through the years. Our hope is that these basic guidelines might help you look for your own budget-friendly favorites beyond this list!

Cook once, eat multiple times: Not only does cooking once for multiple meals save you time and energy, it can also save you money! Prepping one big batch of something means you’ll spend less time in the kitchen (and use less electricity!), and will most likely contribute less waste. We love using a big batch of bolognese to top pasta, stuff roasted eggplants, and layer homemade lasagna. Three meals with one big batch isn’t so bad, right?!

Lean into what’s in season: When things are in season, they tend to be better priced. Higher supply, less demand, more affordable. Listen, we aren’t economists, we just buy a lot of groceries.

Look for the sales: Grocery stores often mark down things that are about to go bad or that they need to get rid of. This is great news for those of us who’d like to save money on food, especially meat. Even if you’ve never cooked with that particular cut before, snag it! It’s always fun to try a new cut, research a new recipe, and perhaps even discover something you love.

Canned is often cheaper than fresh: Going to the fishmonger for fresh fish is a whole vibe, but sometimes it’s just not in the budget. Open a can of tuna or salmon for rice bowls, fish cakes, to bulk up dense bean salads, or to make a lemony fish pasta.

Beans, beans, beans: It just so happens that one of our favorite things to talk about is how much we love beans. Apart from the fact that they’re utterly delicious, they’re nutritious, fiber-forward, and cheap! So if you’re looking to cut down on your grocery bills but still want something cozy and comforting, look no further than this category.

Veg it up: This might be a bit obvious, but cutting meat out of (at least some) of our meals is a great way to save money. Bolognese can be made with lentils, lasagna can be stuffed with roasted veggies, this chickpea noodle soup (that’s right, no chicken!) looks outrageously comforting, and a grilled cheese sandwich with a warm bowl of tomato soup can really hit the spot!

(Photo credit: Ryan Liebe for The New York Times)

I think I’ll be forever obsessed with Ali Slagle’s recipes — they’re smart, and when I make them I can feel myself becoming a better cook. This recipe for chickpeas, feta, and tomatoes is somewhat aligned with her brilliant harissa chickpeas with feta I wrote about a few weeks ago. While this version doesn’t have harissa, it does indeed include chili flakes, shallot, and a touch of honey. Chickpeas are ridiculously affordable (and even more so if you have the time and space to make them from dried), but mixing them in a rich tomato sauce with feta turns this humble legume into something decadent. -Katie

2. Roast chicken (via NYT Cooking, gift link) or a store-bought rotisserie chicken

Yesterday's roast chicken, bones and veggies ready for broth, and leftovers for today's lunch

This falls squarely into the “cook once, eat many times” category. I bought a whole chicken on Monday at about $1.75/lb and will use it to feed my family for at least three meals. First, we’ll have the roast chicken alongside some roasted sweet potatoes. Then, I’ll serve the leftover meat with rice, edamame, and cucumbers, and I’ll drizzle some teriyaki sauce over the top and finish it with some sesame seeds. I’ll use the carcass of the chicken to make broth with carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and ginger, and we’ll eat that for dinner with some pastina. I could also turn the broth and leftover meat into a chicken pot pie or a white bean and chicken chili, or toss the meat with mayo for chicken salad sandwiches. The options are endless and anything but boring! -Meredith

Curries are a great way to load up on veggies (affordable!), nutrients (yay!), and flavor. This epic post by Annada Rathi and Lisa McLean is a wonderful resource if you don’t know where to start, with more than 20 vegan and vegetarian curry recipes. There are plenty here I’d like to make soon, but for today, I’ve pinpointed this Smitten Kitchen recipe because tender cauliflower and peas drenched in a spiced tomato sauce just sounds so easy, delicious, and comforting for the chilly fall days we’re currently having. -Katie

4. Jazzed-up ramen noodles

I can’t be the only one who survived much of college on ramen noodles! They’re inexpensive and delicious, but I have learned to make them a little more interesting over the years. You can serve them with the classic packet of seasoning and a fried egg, or add chili crisp, scallions, and whatever leftover meat you have in the fridge. Kerry Faber has a couple of great recommendations, too. -Meredith

Stuffing tacos with sweet potatoes and black beans is a great alternative to traditional meat fillings, and I’d argue just as satisfying. Roasting sweet potato brings out its sweetness, and when paired with some smoky, spicy black beans, it makes a delicious combo. I picked this recipe because apart from the tacos themselves, the avocado-pepita dip looks really interesting, too! Any leftovers would be great on top of a rice bowl with salsa or used to bulk up a taco salad. -Katie

6. Eggs and toast

This may be my favorite breakfast, but it also happens to be one of my favorite dinners, especially after having kids. It’s so easy to whip up omelets for the little ones — they hardly make a mess, they’re quick to prepare and to eat, and the kids love them. Eggs are also quite affordable, so you don’t have to break the bank to fill your belly with protein. We often serve our kids eggs with a piece of buttered toast, but I have been known to spice things up, like these egg and cheese toasts with salsa or these potato, egg, and cheese tacos. -Meredith

I’ve been dreaming of this idea ever since I saw it a few weeks back. Cabbage might just be the MVP when it comes to budget vegetables (not only is it cheap, but it lasts FOREVER), and it’s just so good. In general, fried rice is an excellent idea for using up leftover bits and bobs from the fridge, which means you don’t necessarily need to go out for new groceries. And because it’s a rice-based dish, it’s inherently affordable. I love Lukas and Ellie’s idea for a cabbage-centric tofu fried rice, but if tofu isn’t your thing, you could also top it with a fried egg. And if you’d really like a bit of meat in yours, a little goes a long way here. Throw in leftover chicken, a sausage link or two, a bit of ground pork, or anything else you need to use up. My personal favorite is to chop a few slices of bacon, using the rendered fat it releases to cook up the veg and fry the rice. -Katie

All you need to buy for this delicious, cozy dinner is one can of whole, peeled tomatoes (about $1-2 per can), one onion (about 50 cents), and one pack of spaghetti (about $1-2 per pack). You can use olive oil or butter — whatever is already in your fridge or pantry — and cook up Marcella Hazan’s famous marinara in 45 minutes. Your house will smell incredible, you can freeze extra sauce for another day, and your wallet will thank you! -Meredith

Tuna lemon pasta, but add spinach!

Name something better than a giant bowl of pasta — I’ll wait! It’s cheap, delicious, and comforting, so I’m closing my case here. I make some version of this pasta often — I love the way the lemon bounces off the meaty tuna, and I usually load it up with extra red pepper flakes. I appreciate the way Andy Hearnden explains his recipe here, including the trick to build it (and all the flavor) in one pan, and to add the lemon zest at the end, off the heat, to maximize its brightness. Affordable, packed with protein, nuanced, spicy, acidic, and downright delicious. -Katie

10. Lentil soup

We love lentils over here in Spain, and the best news is that they are extremely affordable. One kilo of dried lentils costs about $2, which will get you many batches of this classic lentil and vegetable soup. If you want something with a kick, try Katie’s version with chorizo. -Meredith

Alright, friends! Now it’s your turn to tell us: What do you cook when funds feel tight and you don’t want to splurge? We’d love to know.