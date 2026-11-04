It’s not officially fall in my house until I start regularly busting out my Dutch ovens, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to say that time has finally come. Dutch ovens are large and heavy (that’s why they retain and distribute heat so well!), and in some ways I feel like that gives my meals a bit more intention and purpose this time of year. And cooking this way certainly helps me embrace the idea of slowing down. Plus, what’s not to love about being able to serve your food in the exact same beautiful pot you cooked it in?! Today, Meredith and I are sharing 10 things to make in your Dutch oven; we’ve got braises and stews, a comforting Spanish dish, our favorite loaves, a decadent take on chicken soup, and so much more. Don’t have one of these wonderful pots yet? Here’s the one we’d grab if we could splurge, and here’s our favorite budget-friendly version. -Katie

1. A rustic loaf of bread (via Alexandra Cooks and The Perfect Loaf )

By far, the thing I use my Dutch oven for the most is bread. I know baking bread at home is not everyone’s cup of tea, but I’ve completely fallen in love with the whole process. I wish I could show more people just how easy it is. I love seeing the dough puff and plump as it ferments, I love the smell of yeast before and after it’s baked, and nothing compares to a slice of fresh bread slathered in salted butter. Homemade bread makes breakfast feel special, and it has the power to turn an ordinary bowl of soup into a magical Monday lunch. If you’re unsure where to start, Jim Lahey’s no-knead loaf produces great results. I learned almost everything I know from my kind friend Stephanie, who sent me her dehydrated starter. (It sat in my fridge for TWO YEARS until I climbed out of my postpartum hole with two little ones, but that’s a story for another day.) I also frequently referenced The Perfect Loaf in those early days of learning to make bread. The recipes are technical and packed with information, and I found them super helpful as I figured it all out. -Katie

There is no better scent than that of a house with a stew bubbling away on the stove. This particular recipe is involved — lots of steps, lots of ingredients — but man, is it worth it. I love making this stew in the fall and winter because it reminds me of being home. My mom still makes her version of it whenever we come home, and there are hardly ever any leftovers! -Meredith

Did you know you can throw your broth ingredients and water into a Dutch oven and tuck it into a 150°F (65°C) oven, and let it go low and slow overnight? This method is ideal for people who have limited time at home all day but still crave the comfort of homemade broth. Just imagine how wonderful your kitchen would smell the next morning. -Katie

4. Ragù

You can make this delicious tomato sauce with beef, pork, lamb, and even lentils (check out The Secret of Cooking for that one!). Alison Roman’s quick lamb version has so many five-star reviews that I might have to give it a go, even though I’m usually not a lamb eater. Kay Chun’s pork ragù is also highly rated and going on my list of recipes to try. But my personal favorite is Caroline Chambers’ beef ragù. It’s easy, requires almost no chopping, and the tomato sauce is so good it’s almost drinkable. -Meredith

As I was brainstorming for this list, I remembered the last time my brother made carnitas for us when we rented a house together. Not only did he have no recollection of it, but he also told me he didn’t follow a recipe. He simply braised the pork shoulder until tender (in what!?), and then crisped it up with olive oil in the oven (at what temperature?! How long?!). I adore the idea of being able to whip up a batch of carnitas like this, but that is not my vibe — at least not yet. I picked out this recipe because I love the thought of adding orange, lime, and bay leaf, and I can only imagine how good adding a spicy chile or two would be. -Katie

Whenever I pull up a “one-pot” recipe, I know I’ll be reaching for my Dutch oven. It’s the best pot I have for recipes that involve browning meat and sautéing veggies when you don’t want anything spilling over the edge. Plus, with recipes like this one, you can add the pasta directly to everything you’ve sautéed, pour in broth or water, and you’ve got yourself a delicious meal. -Meredith

If I’m going to put the time into caramelizing onions, I caramelize A LOT of them. I’m talking like… at least eight onions. And for that, I get my Dutch oven out. Caramelized onions aren’t hard, but they really do require time. My very favorite move is to make a big batch, half of which I store away in my fridge for a rainy day, and the other half of which I use as the base of my go-to cold-weather soup: French onion. Once you’ve caramelized onions, the soup comes together so quickly, and it’s just so dang melty and unctuous and good. As for the caramelized onions that don’t make it into my soup? Those are destined to liven up grilled cheeses, be thrown into quiches, and be stirred into fluffy steamed rice. -Katie

Stewed pork cheeks are one of my favorite Spanish dishes. Katie makes hers in a pressure cooker, but you can also let these simmer away for an hour or two in your Dutch oven. If you find yourself at a tapas restaurant, be sure to order them — you won’t be disappointed. -Meredith

Sometimes I think there is nothing more comforting than a bowl of chicken noodle soup. But then I remember that we live in a world where chicken and dumplings exist. This dish is the definition of cozy. You make a very quick, simple soup with chicken legs and veggies, thicken it up with flour and cream, and finally, drop tablespoon-sized dumplings before covering the whole pot and letting the magic happen. After about 10 minutes, open up the pot to find this decadent soup topped with delicately puffed-up dumplings, and dig in. -Katie

10. Chili

Ali Slagle’s classic chili sounds like the perfect way to warm up on a cold evening, but your Dutch oven chili options are endless! Try this sweet potato and black bean version for a vegetarian dish, or this white chicken chili with rotisserie chicken and beans for something a little different. -Meredith

Alright, now it’s your turn! Do you love cooking in your Dutch oven as much as we do?! What’s your go-to dish this time of year? We’d love to hear from you.