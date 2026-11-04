What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

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Kerry Faber's avatar
Kerry Faber
Nov 5

Obsessed with my Dutch oven(s). Yes, I have several of varying sizes and shapes. :) Loooove making bread in them and don't do it often enough- appreciate the reminder! Must also try the Modern Proper carnitas asap!!

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Sourdough Talk
Nov 5

A Dutch oven is one of the most useful tools in a sourdough baker's kitchen! Have you tried baking sourdough using the open baking method, or do you always use your Dutch oven?

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