What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

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Ariel's avatar
Ariel
Oct 23

ooooo I soooo feel the same about fall. I made Alexis de Boschnek's banana bread with like WAY too many chocolate chips the other day. Just that little bit of cinnamon had me so excited.

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The Cook’s Pyjamas's avatar
The Cook’s Pyjamas
Oct 22

That’s the truly annoying thing about lemons. They are so prolific in winter and spring that I’m leaving boxes out the front of the house for the neighbours to take.

Come summer, when I truly want them, there are none to be found 🫤 and I have to buy them.

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