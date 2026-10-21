Fall has finally made its way to southern Spain. I revel in the changing of the seasons — I love each and every one. But the excitement I feel as we transition from summer to fall is unlike any other. It feels so cozy to reach for an extra layer or jacket before walking out the door, and instead of sweating through my morning coffee, I sip it slowly as I warm up and wake up.

But my very favorite thing, like many of you, I suspect, is to turn my oven on again; to fill my home with the smell of butter and apples and sugar and pumpkin. To feel my frigid kitchen turn into the warm, inviting hub of my house. To enjoy a piece of coffee cake with a cardigan wrapped around my body. To bite into a pumpkin cookie and remember Halloween is on its way. To mix apples with sugar and butter and then let the oven and time work their magic.

Baking season is upon us, friends, and we truly couldn’t be more excited. Today we’re sharing 10 recipes we love or can’t wait to make this year. We’d love to know: what’s on your fall baking list? -Katie

This cake is quite simply my favorite fall bake of all time. As soon as I feel a bit of a chill in the air, I know it’s time to make it. And although it has three components (the sour cream–enriched cake, the sliced apples, and the crumble), it’s pretty dang effortless. My absolute favorite part is cutting that first piece and seeing the cross-section of beautiful layers. In our house, just as welcome at the breakfast table as it is for dessert after a nice meal. -Katie

These look absolutely delightful. I’m a little nervous about frying them because I’ve never done that before, but I’m feeling inspired! Fernandito keeps asking me if we can make donuts, and I think this would be a fun way to make his wish come true. -Meredith

It’s no secret that I have a real love-hate relationship with pie. I have finally found a pie dough recipe I love and that usually works for me, but every time I make it, I stress for the entire hour it’s baking and the two hours before I cut into it . So the promise that these bars are better than apple pie, and that they’re seemingly much less stressful, really speaks to my soul. -Katie

I love any one-bowl dessert, and this one looks simple enough to serve after a typical Sunday lunch at my in-laws’. For those lunches, I think I’d skip the cream cheese frosting and just top it with powdered sugar -Meredith

We moved into our new house a little over a year ago, and one of my favorite things about it is the lemon tree in the front yard. Before living with a lemon tree, I had always associated lemons with summery lemonade and refreshing lemon bars. But I’ve been absolutely delighted to discover that our tree flourishes in the colder months. I can’t wait to be swimming in lemons again, and these muffins, which are quite reminiscent of simple Spanish magdalenas, are really calling my name. I think they’ll be wonderful morning snacks for the girls at school, and for me and Pablo with a warm cup of coffee. -Katie

I have lots of pumpkin left after a September trip to Costco, and I think I might put some of it to use with these cookies. I love the idea of nutty brown butter adding something special to a pumpkin treat. -Meredith

I bookmarked this recipe as soon as my friend Erin sent it to me — she told me that the muffins come together in one bowl and that her whole family devoured them! And when I saw the photo of these muffins with their olive-green pumpkin seeds and sugar-studded tops, I was completely sold. (My sister-in-law snagged me a giant package of canned pumpkin from the Costco in Madrid, and I’ll be picking it up when I visit her this weekend. I’m so stoked!) -Katie

We’d be remiss not to mention a classic pumpkin bread on a fall baking list! This one is one of my favorites — I made it a few weeks ago and wish I had frozen some slices, because I could really go for some right now. Next time I make it, I think I’ll keep half on the counter for snacking and slice and freeze the other half for a rainy day. -Meredith

I am ALL for Meredith frying apple fritters (which I’ve now also added to my list!), and I just love a homemade fried donut. They are so decadent and delicious, and because I don’t deep-fry dough on a regular basis, they’re really special, too. I love the idea of these two recipes because I have a feeling the ricotta base results in a tender, delicate bite. I’d love to make a big batch of these and have some girlfriends over for coffee and tea this fall. -Katie

10. A perfect fall scone

I am craving some good scones but can’t decide which fall flavor profile to lean into: these fresh apple cinnamon scones from King Arthur Baking Company or these glazed pumpkin scones. I could also go with a classic blueberry or any flavor using Sally McKenney’s method. Regardless of the flavor, I want to pull a batch out of my oven next week! -Meredith

Looking for more inspo? The recipes we picked out last year were also phenomenal. But enough about us — do you have any fall bakes you make year in and year out? Or a new recipe you’re excited about? Please let us know — we’d love to hear from you! -Katie & Meredith