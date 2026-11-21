Friends, good morning!

Last week Meredith mentioned our now-annual countryside getaway with friends, and all I can say is this: What a treat it was. We were five families total, and parenting in a big group like that might seem insane, and it is. But it’s also beautiful and fun and joyful. I didn’t need to explain any big emotions or tantrums, nobody batted an eye when I was called to the bathroom to do some wiping, and when bedtime came around, we all silently divided and conquered, tucking our kids in at the same time so we could come back out to the living room to play games, drink wine, and hang.

Not only are we all in similar seasons of life (parenting small children, balancing work and momming), but we’ve each followed our own path to the same destination: living and working in southern Spain with a Spanish husband and bicultural children. We were spoiled with topics to touch on — big cultural differences (why do Spanish people yell when they talk?!), parenting problems (school choices, how to handle teaching our kids how to read in English), career talk (does anyone really love their job?), and so much more. Over the weekend, we had pancakes, bacon, and cheesy scrambled eggs, but we also had jamón, lomo, blood sausage, cured cheeses, anchovies, and a huge pan of pimentón-spiced chicken rice.

It was a weekend I so deeply needed. I didn’t get too much sleep, but I filled my cup in other ways: chit-chats with girlfriends who just get it; Alexa’s pumpkin bread that tastes like fall; homemade donuts by my friend Michaela, which led to happy, sticky little faces and chocolate-smudged fingers; a quick catch-up with Mer (who I talk to all the time but almost never see!), a delicious vermouth cocktail in hand (which I hope she tells you about soon!); belly laughs and strategic board games between bites of cured ham and cheese; slow mornings that tumbled into lazy lunches; our kids’ laughter and Spanglish ringing through the crisp, fall air. -Katie

Best bites from my kitchen

Meredith and I joked the other day that we should probably put together a part two of what to do with cabbage because we love it so much (no, but seriously, should we?!), and this is just one more example of how delicious cabbage can be. I loved the charred cabbage paired with the soft tofu, and the splash of vinegar woke everything up. My only regret is that I didn’t top it with a fried egg.

These were super simple and yummy; I’m snacking on one as I write this in fact! I have to say, I find most oatmeal cookies tend to be on the denser side, and I do wonder if any of you have a recipe for oatmeal cookies that actually turn out soft, tender, and chewy?!

Pablo’s turkey stew

Every couple of weeks, I ask Pablo to make this recipe. My whole family devours it, and it’s so warm and comforting. He sautés onions, carrots, and garlic before adding bite-sized chunks of turkey for a quick sear. Then he adds white wine and a few cubed potatoes, covers the pot, and pressure cooks the whole thing for about 20 minutes. When the lid comes off, it reveals a brothy, hearty pot of veggie and turkey stew. Total comfort food.

I’ve officially made my first bean-and-cheese burritos, and I fear there will now be no looking back. I slowly cooked pinto beans until tender, and then stirred tons of shredded cheese right into the pot, instantly transforming it into a beautifully glossy filling. I also really loved the addition of hot sauce. The bean mixture was delicious, but my rolling technique needs some work.

Red lentil soup

Kerry Faber from Dishlister tipped me off to yet another great meal with this Melissa Clark recipe from NYT Cooking, and it really did not disappoint. What I loved is that it relied on very simple pantry basics (onion and garlic, tomato paste, and a couple spices) and produced a flavorful, well-balanced soup that I devoured on a very cold, gray day. I served this soup with warm pita (store-bought!), and a squeeze of lemon right before serving brightened the whole bowl and had me going back for bite after bite

✨Tender, craggy English muffins

Yields: 10-12 English muffins, depending on size

When I first moved to Spain in 2010, I couldn’t believe there were no English muffins at the store. When I think back to that 22-year-old, I feel all the feels. I had no idea what I was doing (or what I was going to do with my life), and I had no idea my whole world was about to crack wide open as I discovered (and fell in love with) a whole new culture. And while I adore Spanish food, and we cook it often in our home, there are some habits you just can’t quit. And that’s what these English muffins are to me: a little piece of home. My favorite recipe is one I’ve only slightly adapted from Baking with Dorie by Dorie Greenspan, and it’s perfect. These English muffins are flavorful, tender, and perfectly craggy when you open them up with a fork. Dorie suggests making 12, but I find 10 gives me the size I like.

(Download a printer-friendly version here.)

Ingredients

Butter, for greasing bowl where dough will rise

1 cup (240 grams) warm water

½ cup (120 grams) milk, at room temperature

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3¾ cups (510 grams) AP flour, plus more for dusting

2 tablespoons sugar

1¼ teaspoons fine salt

1¼ teaspoons instant dry yeast

Cornmeal for dusting

Instructions

Butter a large bowl; this is where you’ll put your dough to rise after mixing. In a measuring cup, mix together the water, milk, and oil. In the bowl of a stand mixer, add the flour, sugar, salt, and yeast. Turn the mixer on low, and slowly pour the mixed liquids into the bowl. Keep the mixer on low until everything comes together, and then continue mixing for another minute or two until the dough looks slightly more cohesive. Increase the speed of the stand mixer to medium-high, and let it do its thing for about 8 minutes, until the dough looks nice and smooth. It won’t look puffy, and you might think it looks too soft or sticky, but just trust the process. Scrape the dough into the buttered bowl from step 1, and turn all four corners in on itself; then rotate the whole thing so the seam you just made is now on the bottom. Let the dough rise until it doubles, about an hour in a warm kitchen, though it could take longer if it’s colder. Once the dough has risen, punch it down and fold it over itself a few times to form another ball. Put it back in the bowl seam-side down. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap, and put it in the fridge overnight. The next day, get your English muffin shaping and resting space ready; put some flour on a clean countertop for shaping, and dust cornmeal evenly on an empty baking sheet. Pull your dough out of the fridge, and divide it into 10 equal rough dough balls. Using floured hands, shape each one into a ball by grabbing all four corners of each piece and pulling it into the center. (Alternatively, you can cup your hand loosely over the dough, and roll it against the countertop to make a ball.) Place each finished dough ball on the prepared cornmeal-dusted baking sheet; once you have all 10 on the baking sheet, dust a bit of cornmeal on the top of each one and cover the pan loosely with plastic wrap or top it with another baking sheet. Let the English muffin dough rise one more time until puffy, usually between 40 minutes and an hour. When your dough is almost done rising, turn on your griddle to medium. Gently transfer as many English muffins as you can to the warm griddle, one at a time. Give each one a little tap to encourage it to start forming a crust, and cook until it starts to turn golden, about 7 minutes. Flip the English muffins, give them one more tap, and cook for another 7 minutes or so. Transfer the English muffins to a rack to cool; let them cool for at least a half hour before you try to open them.

Notes: *Like all English muffins, these are meant to be toasted, so they are purposefully ever so slightly underbaked in the middle (even more reason to let them rest!) *Open them by sticking the tines of a fork into it all the way around the English muffin before gently pulling apart (like this!) *For English muffins that don’t get eaten on the first day, I stick them in my freezer. When I want them for breakfast, I just thaw in the microwave and toast as normal. *To serve, open them as directed above, toast until golden, and then enjoy them with so much butter it looks like cheese!

What I’m making next

Monday: Roasted cauliflower with tahini (via 101 Cookbooks) to serve with grilled chicken

Tuesday: Red curry chicken & corn slaw (via Ali Slagle’s forthcoming book, Sunny with a Chance of Broccoli (!!!))

Wednesday: Zucchini pasta with tuna and chile paste (via NYT Cooking, gift link)

Thursday: Salmon bowls with this sauce Mer brought me from the States that I’ve been dying to try

Friday: Pizza night, and I’m excited to crack open a new book for the pizza-obsessed (I link to it below!)

Other fun projects: I still haven’t gotten to these apple fritters, so I’m determined to make it happen this week! I’m also excited to make apple butter using the same method my Spanish mother-in-law showed me for quince.

Leftovers

Thanks for joining me in my kitchen, friends. Next Saturday is Meredith’s turn. Stay tuned!