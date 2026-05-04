Hi, friends! April was a big month for us with local holidays, travel plans, and lots of delicious food. We’re taking you through the best things we ate, bought, and clicked on throughout the month, plus taking a moment to celebrate the little things in life. -Katie & Meredith

Chicken meatballs with yogurt sauce: I made these twice this month, and I’ll most certainly be back for more in the near future. Easy, herbaceous, and delicious, and especially good tucked into a pita and slathered with yogurt sauce. -Katie

Meatballs in marinara from Bare Minimum Dinners: This has become my most-made meal of 2026. We are enjoying meatballs pretty much every Monday, and this is my go-to recipe. It’s quick and easy, and the whole fam loves it. -Meredith

Secret of Cooking things: You guys know we save most of our commentary from cookbook cooking for our cookbook club, but I will say I made some of my favorite recipes from this book this month: A bright yellow laksa sauce, the best chicken Milanese I’ve tried, and fantastic yeasted waffles. -Katie

Cabbage parm: I need to make this one again!! It was phenomenal and unexpected! -Meredith

Holy Week eats: I love Semana Santa in southern Spain, and that’s mostly because of the food traditions surrounding it. I ate my mother-in-law’s torrijas, and then made my own batch at home. And my mother-in-law’s stew with chickpeas and salt cod dumplings is truly one of my favorite bites of the whole dang year. -Katie

Fried rice: No recipe for this one, because I improvised with what we had in the fridge and freezer, but it was a reminder that a great meal doesn’t have to be a fancy, long recipe. It can be as simple as frying some bacon, frozen veggies, and an egg, and tossing in some rice. -Meredith

Buffalo chicken burgers: Insanely good, insanely easy! My kids aren’t quite ready for buffalo sauce, but this is a great adult dinner situation. -Katie

Olive oil and maple granola: This will be my new go-to granola recipe! It’s so yummy over yogurt and was a perfect plane snack. -Meredith

Chickpeas al limone: Just when I think there’s nothing I haven’t done with a bean, this recipe showed up. It was such a revelation — bright, creamy, and so satisfying. I think it’s one of my new favorite ways to make chickpeas. -Katie

Pulled pork with Bachan barbecue sauce: I am this sauce’s newest fan, so naturally I have been putting it on everything. But by far my favorite meal this month was the slow-cooked pork shoulder I made with crispy, flavorful edges. -Meredith

Thai chicken basil stirfry: I’m obsessed with this recipe, and I think I’ve officially told everyone I know about it at least twice. The sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce mixture just does it for me, and I love the pops of basil and chili. -Katie

Easy beef & broccoli stir-fry: I loved this dish, and especially the tahini-chili crisp sauce that covered the beef and got soaked up by the broccoli trees. And my kids tolerated it! (For the uninitiated out there, we’re calling that a WIN!) -Katie