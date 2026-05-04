Hi, friends! April was a big month for us with local holidays, travel plans, and lots of delicious food. We’re taking you through the best things we ate, bought, and clicked on throughout the month, plus taking a moment to celebrate the little things in life. -Katie & Meredith
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Chicken meatballs with yogurt sauce: I made these twice this month, and I’ll most certainly be back for more in the near future. Easy, herbaceous, and delicious, and especially good tucked into a pita and slathered with yogurt sauce. -Katie
Meatballs in marinara from Bare Minimum Dinners: This has become my most-made meal of 2026. We are enjoying meatballs pretty much every Monday, and this is my go-to recipe. It’s quick and easy, and the whole fam loves it. -Meredith
Secret of Cooking things: You guys know we save most of our commentary from cookbook cooking for our cookbook club, but I will say I made some of my favorite recipes from this book this month: A bright yellow laksa sauce, the best chicken Milanese I’ve tried, and fantastic yeasted waffles. -Katie
Cabbage parm: I need to make this one again!! It was phenomenal and unexpected! -Meredith
Holy Week eats: I love Semana Santa in southern Spain, and that’s mostly because of the food traditions surrounding it. I ate my mother-in-law’s torrijas, and then made my own batch at home. And my mother-in-law’s stew with chickpeas and salt cod dumplings is truly one of my favorite bites of the whole dang year. -Katie
Fried rice: No recipe for this one, because I improvised with what we had in the fridge and freezer, but it was a reminder that a great meal doesn’t have to be a fancy, long recipe. It can be as simple as frying some bacon, frozen veggies, and an egg, and tossing in some rice. -Meredith
Buffalo chicken burgers: Insanely good, insanely easy! My kids aren’t quite ready for buffalo sauce, but this is a great adult dinner situation. -Katie
Olive oil and maple granola: This will be my new go-to granola recipe! It’s so yummy over yogurt and was a perfect plane snack. -Meredith
Chickpeas al limone: Just when I think there’s nothing I haven’t done with a bean, this recipe showed up. It was such a revelation — bright, creamy, and so satisfying. I think it’s one of my new favorite ways to make chickpeas. -Katie
Pulled pork with Bachan barbecue sauce: I am this sauce’s newest fan, so naturally I have been putting it on everything. But by far my favorite meal this month was the slow-cooked pork shoulder I made with crispy, flavorful edges. -Meredith
Thai chicken basil stirfry: I’m obsessed with this recipe, and I think I’ve officially told everyone I know about it at least twice. The sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce mixture just does it for me, and I love the pops of basil and chili. -Katie
Easy beef & broccoli stir-fry: I loved this dish, and especially the tahini-chili crisp sauce that covered the beef and got soaked up by the broccoli trees. And my kids tolerated it! (For the uninitiated out there, we’re calling that a WIN!) -Katie
One-pan pasta and beans: I see rendition after rendition of this dish in my future. It came together SO quickly (a perfect work-from-home meal), and was packed with so much flavor thanks to the simple use of garlic and fennel. The bright green asparagus and pops of mint and fennel fronds added just a bit of magic to a very grey spring day in southern Spain. -Katie
A friend lent Meredith this toy that kept the kids occupied for hours of the long trip back to the States, so obviously she had to snag a set for her family
The first non non-stick pan that Katie’s ever bought (!) and is ridiculously happy about
The affordable (but such nice quality) t-shirt Meredith and Katie both bought this month, plus the two pieces of clothing (here and here!) Meredith ordered while back in the US
The only sunscreen Katie has been buying for years now
Theo of Golden, which Katie just started but has a very good feeling about
Jenny’s OG salmon salad, the socks that bring her joy, crimson popping corn, and Alison Roman’s recipe for spicy pork noodle soup with toasted garlic
Samin’s creamy sesame-ginger dressing that is absolute perfection on a cabbage slaw
Plus, three more great cabbage recipes: Eggroll in a bowl, cabbage parm, and Marcella Hazan’s rice & smothered cabbage soup
If you’re not following Kerry Faber yet, consider this your official invitation: Her monthly posts of what she cooked, ate, and loved are wonderful, and you all loved her March edition as much as we did
The healthy chocolate cake Meredith swears by
The cookbook we’re both still enjoying cooking through
The arayes recipe Katie fell in love with last year (and thinks would make a pretty great centerpiece at your next dinner party!)
We got to speak to Jenny Rosenstrach, and yes, it was every bit as fun as you might imagine!
Our favorite slaws and cabbage parm are just some of the recipes on our top 10 cabbage recipes we’re obsessed with
Two favorite ways to eat chicken (and more) in The leftovers: Are chicken cutlets a love language?
We prove quick and delicious are not mutually exclusive in our round-up of 10 meals you can make in 30 minutes or less
Katie’s family’s favorite waffles, and how the ladies in Meredith’s life really showed up for her in The leftovers: The importance of female friendship
A new notebook! It was €2 at a silly little store in Córdoba, and its blank pages bring me more joy than you can imagine. I’ll jot down daily to-do lists, things that are making me happy, and more. -Katie
Family. Between Holy Week, La Feria de Sevilla, and everything in between, I’ve been spending a lot of time with my brothers- and sisters-in-law lately. Our kids are all around the same ages (nine cousins under 5!) and we live very near one another. We’ve collectively gone through a lot in the last five years, and it’s really nice to have this built-in village. We all have different parenting styles and don’t always agree on everything, but we enjoy each other’s company and love to watch the kids play together. -Meredith
Spanish childhood in the making. On Saturday, we met friends in the afternoon at Córdoba’s annual cruces festival, where a cross made of flowers and a bar were set up in every plaza of the city. The adults chatted and enjoyed fino sherry mixed with Sprite or 7Up, while the kids ran around playing, dancing, and listening to flamenco. We shared big plates of spiced chicken skewers, Spanish omelet, and fried chorizo. It was a late night for sure (my little family of four hopped on the bus home at 11:15 pm!) but it was also pure magic. -Katie
My kids’ belly laughs! We are in a phase of pure joy over here as Lola copies every sound Fernandito makes. They both lose their minds with laughter, and I absolutely love it. -Meredith
Love this monthly recap! :) I just bought the Bachan BBQ sauce (thanks to your newsletter) and am excited to try it!
Another month of sheer delight. So glad I found you both!