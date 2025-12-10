What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

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Rebecca Blackwell's avatar
Rebecca Blackwell
Dec 10, 2025

Betty IS an absolute ray of sunshine! Betty, I learned a few new things about you in this interview! Your go-to breakfast and no-cook meal are the same as mine. Your kids are spaced out just like ours, 2 years between the first two and 3 years later, the third. I love that they all have an interest in cooking. I didn’t realize your oldest son lives in Portugal. You must miss him terribly, but what a wonderful place to visit. I also cook the apples for apple pie and it makes a huge difference! You and I might need to make a trip to Ja Jiaozi when I’m in SoCal next year. And, yes, people who love food are the best kind of people.

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Ginger Boden's avatar
Ginger Boden
Dec 10, 2025

This was a really great interview! Thank you. Betty’s kids are almost the same age as mine, 27, 24 and 22, so I feel like I really relate to her. Drunk Barbie cake is hilarious and I wish I was that creative!

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