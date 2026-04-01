Friends, hello! We recently got the chance to sit down and chat with Jenny Rosenstrach, who of course, needs no introduction. Anyone reading our newsletter is most certainly already reading hers. Still, for the uninitiated, may we point you to her incredible Substack, as well as cookbook one, two, three, four, and five! And let’s not forget her column over on Cup of Jo. If you’ve ever stood in your kitchen and wondered how on earth you’re going to feed your family after a long day, chances are Jenny’s already been there and written about it in a way that made you feel less alone. It’s her superpower, and it’s what makes her work so special.

Her warmth and brightness shine through her writing, and getting to actually speak to her recently reaffirmed the fact that she’s quite frankly a dinner fairy godmother, here to guide us all to delicious, easy meals to enjoy with the people we love. It doesn’t get much better than that, does it?

In today’s conversation, Jenny opens up about how she went from getting laid off to becoming one of the world’s most beloved voices in food, the old wooden spoon she can’t live without, the moment she realized it was time to donate her Vitamix, some beautiful food memories from her childhood, and the salmon salad her daughters request when home (and that both of us are dying to make ASAP!) Plus, honestly, so much more. Grab a cup of coffee and get comfy, friends — we hope you love this one as much as we do. - Katie & Meredith

About Jenny, how she got started, and “making it”

Meredith: Jenny, hi! We are both big fans of yours and have been following you for years — your website and now Substack, Cup of Jo, and your cookbooks! Could you introduce yourself a little bit to our readers and how you got to where you are today?

Jenny: Wow. How far should we go back? It’s a big one.

Well, I started Dinner, a Love Story as a blog in 2010 because I had lost my job and I was in a very similar situation as you guys. I had two little ones; they were six and eight at the time.

But also I kind of found myself in an unusual position in that I really enjoyed dinner — I enjoyed thinking about it, I enjoyed cooking it, I enjoyed eating it, obviously. And I just kind of thought, oh, I might have something to share here. Obviously that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a source of stress and panic a lot of the time, but I did feel like in the absence of any formal religion in my home, the dinner table kind of stood in for that. I got so much joy from it and just everything about it — the creating of it, the cooking, the feeding my children — and I just thought I could maybe spread some of that joy to people who were struggling.

It caught on pretty quickly, and then it turned into a couple books. It was fortunate that I named it Dinner, a Love Story because the title has kind of grown with me. It’s changed from being about cooking for my family to — well, it’s still cooking for my family, but my family has expanded so much now. It’s friends, it’s the community, it’s neighbors, and my children’s friends. Dinner is just sort of my love language. And that’s been consistent through the blog, through books, and now through the newsletter.

Katie: And what were you working in before you started the blog?

Jenny: I was a magazine editor for about 10 years. I was a features editor at various magazines — most of them Condé Nast magazines. I was working at Cookie magazine, which was a magazine for young parents. It was kind of a high-end parenting magazine. It taught me a lot about what I really wanted to do.

Katie: When did it feel like you sort of “made it” in food writing — going from that sort of by accident looking at recipes and talking about cooking to having your blog and what you do now?

Jenny: I mean, I don’t know if I would ever say I’ve made it. There have been touch points that I’ve been happy to hit. Like I was happy to get my first cookbook deal. I was happy when Food52 proclaimed my pork ragu a genius recipe. I was happy when my Substack became popular, and I was proud of myself for jumping into the Substack ring early on, because I’m not an early adopter at all. I’m usually the last one to jump in, and I just got in there really quickly.

I’m still not sure how I made that decision because I was in the parking lot of my daughter’s soccer game — well, not a game, it was practice — and I was kind of waiting for it to end and I just got an email from a Substack person like, “Hey, have you ever thought of moving over to this new platform called Substack?” And I had just read a story about Substack in The New Yorker the day before. And I had never heard of it before. So I was just like, “Sure, I’ll do that.” And the blog at that point — no one was reading blogs really that much. And so I was kind of in this place where I was still writing books, but I just didn’t feel excited about the blog in the same way that I had been. And so I just said, “Yeah, why not?” And yeah, that was the smartest decision I ever made.

Katie: What has been surprising to you about Substack? I mean, we’ve only been on it for a year, but Meredith and I often talk about just how supportive the community is and how many wonderful people are there.

Jenny: It surprised me. When I first started I was like, really, people want to read emails? That feels very old school to me. It felt like such a blessing because the only thing I’ve really ever figured out how to do is take a picture and then write about the picture.

What surprised me was how many people wanted to support writers at that stage. Everyone said, “No one’s going to pay to read what you write after getting it for free for so long.” And I believed that, and I was so afraid to charge. Now I think back to that guilt and I’m like, what was I thinking?

Bring us into your kitchen

Meredith: You’ve now gone from the suburbs back to New York City. How has the transition back to a city kitchen been? Do you miss your big kitchen in the suburbs?

Jenny: I’m really happy. I miss my big kitchen because it was so easy for more than one person to be cooking at the same time. But other than that, my kitchen right now is an open plan, which is all I need — just to be cooking while other things are happening around me and I can still feel a part of it. I don’t really miss my old life at all except for in the summer when I can’t open the door to the backyard. That I miss.

We really downsized when we came here, and it’s very liberating to just go through that process. Even though it’s emotional and rigorous and hard, now that I know I can do it, I don’t really know how I ever did it the other way. I don’t buy things for my kitchen without being like, “Am I going to use this? Am I going to need this?” It’s a little tricky with tableware because of the business I’m in and I just like to mix things up a little bit. I got rid of the juicer. I got rid of the slow cooker. I had two blenders and got rid of the Vitamix (when I say got rid of, I mean gave away). I thought, everyone loves this, but I didn’t ever use it. I didn’t love it.

Katie: You got rid of your Vitamix?!

Jenny: Yeah. Well, but I had a Cuisinart blender, and I always had that in my head — “Oh, but the Vitamix has to be better than the Cuisinart.” But I was like, “Wait, the Cuisinart is so much better. Like, I use it all the time. I don’t ever use the Vitamix.” Anyway, I just got rid of things that were just collecting dust.

Meredith: Okay. So the answer might be your Cuisinart blender, but what’s your go-to kitchen tool or utensil?

Jenny: Oh my god. I mean, it’s kind of funny. I have a wooden spoon that I think I’ve had for like 30 years. I have many wooden spoons, but there’s just one that has the perfect handle and the perfect lip. You know what I mean? It’s so weird. If it’s missing, I go crazy. And I can use the other ones, but there’s just something about a new wooden spoon that I can’t do. So that’s the short answer. The longer answer is probably… I just wrote a story. I don’t know if you guys saw it.

Katie: Your Dutch oven!

Jenny: Yeah. The Dutch oven is the most important thing to me sentimentally and actually logistically. It never really leaves the stovetop. But also next to that, like its little baby sister, I have a Le Creuset — a mini cocotte style casserole that’s like the four quart one, I think. It’s like bright green — apple green. I got it on eBay probably like 15 years ago.

I’ve noticed that since I moved to a new apartment, I treasure the older things a lot more than I used to because I just want some connection to their history. We lived in an old house, and this apartment had been renovated right before we moved in. Even if it’s an old building, the apartment is mostly new. I miss the patina of an old house and the surfaces. And so my pots are basically standing in for that role now. I remember unpacking my pots when we moved in and just being so grateful to put the old familiar friends on the stovetop. It felt really good.

Jenny’s beloved Dutch oven

Katie: That’s beautiful. How about your pantry? What are some things that you never run out of or you always keep stocked?

Jenny: I mean, beyond the obvious, I would say I love the Bachan Japanese-like barbecue sauce. Have you seen that?

Katie: Oh, I have seen that. Yes. And it comes in a little squeeze bottle, right?

Jenny: Yeah. I just love that because three out of five days a week, I’m pan frying tofu, taking it out, adding cabbage and onions, and then whatever aromatics depending on how ambitious I’m feeling. Sometimes I’m just putting spices in versus chopping a real onion. But I caramelize that really well, and then toss with the tofu and then a little bit of that barbecue sauce. And that’s just like an easy way to get protein and a ton of vegetables. Or I’ll have a little drop of that barbecue sauce on a hard-boiled egg or — it’s so good. It’s basically like ketchup for grown-ups.

I should say I always have a head of cabbage too. I love cabbage. It’s like my go-to vegetable. The best thing about it is that it lasts forever. I posted a recipe on my newsletter for a roasted cabbage where I just slice a green cabbage into wedge-like thick pieces and then use my squeeze bottle of olive oil to get in the nooks and crannies and roast it — I flip it once — for like 40 minutes total. And it gets really charred and caramelized on the outside, and the folds are really tender and creamy inside. So there’s just so much you can do with it. And then there’s coleslaw in the summer!

Also, eggs. I can’t live without eggs. Neither of my kids eat eggs, and yet I would still go through like a carton every week. It’s terrible. This is why I have to deal with some cholesterol issues, I’m sure someday. There’s always a bowl of hard-boiled eggs in the fridge just to grab for like a snack or for a sandwich or on top of a salad for dinner. I always have oil-packed tuna.

Katie: I feel like we all have those staples that we reach for. We’re a huge egg household as well.

Jenny: Yeah. It’s one great thing about my kids not being in the house anymore because since they didn’t like eggs, we could never really do it for dinner, but now it’s like frittata night every night.

Katie: What else?

Oh, quinoa. I always have quinoa — it’s such a good source of protein. I also have a lot of those kinds of things in my fridge too, like cottage cheese and yogurt and edamame and just things so that I can justify, “Oh, I’m just going to have a vegetable soup tonight,” and then I don’t worry that I haven’t gotten the protein.

Protein is such a big deal with vegetarians in general and just people not wanting to go vegetarian. And so yeah, I just kind of feel like I have this little pantry of protein boosters. Even before it became this big buzzword thing, it was always a big reason why people didn’t want to go plant-based. I just try to make sure I’m always talking about those sources.

On cooking

Katie: That’s super smart. When did you know that cooking and food and eating was so important to you and such a big part of your life?

Jenny: It’s always been just like a huge part of my life. I grew up in a house where we didn’t call it family dinner, it was just dinner, because it was so assumed that you just sat down with the family for dinner. You know what I mean? Like, what’s family dinner? I grew up in the 80s, I had a full-time working mom. I still do. She’s still working.

Meredith: Who did the cooking in your family growing up?

My mom went back to law school when I was in fourth grade. And my dad was ahead of his time in terms of being just like a very evolved male and would come home early. She went to night school, so he would come home during the week on the nights when she would go to school. And I wrote about this in Dinner, a Love Story — they just had such a wonderful marriage. My dad passed away two years ago, but he only really knew how to make chicken cutlets. And my mom would set up the dredging stations for him. So he would come in, they would do a little dance, exchange news or whatever, then she’d go out the door and then he would just, you know, from the flour to the egg to the breadcrumbs. We had chicken cutlets for like four straight years when it wasn’t McDonald’s.

So when I say like he did some of the cooking, that was the extent of his cooking. My mom’s Italian, but she was also an 80s working mom. She bought into convenience food. She was Italian and yet she used a meatball mix tenderizer, and we grew up on Chef Boyardee for like afterschool snacks and stuff. She wasn’t above a shortcut.

Katie: We’ve got to take all the shortcuts we can find, I think, as working moms. Do you have any early core memories around food when you were younger?

Jenny: I mean, summer food, I think. A vanilla soft serve with rainbow sprinkles from Carvel is about as fast a portal to childhood as I can get. It was a big treat to go.

Katie: What about something delicious that you’ve made recently that comes to mind?

Jenny: Well, there’s a spicy peanut sauce from the Weekday Vegetarians that I hadn’t made in a very long time. I’ve recently been into broiling tofu so that it gets very crispy. If you do a glaze — a Sriracha honey situation – on the tofu and then broil it, it gets kind of crispy on the outside but it’s still a little tender inside. I had that with my spicy peanut sauce and some bok choy.

Katie: I love that. Rediscovering recipes that you know are good but you forget somehow that they exist. That’s the best.

Jenny: Every time my kids come home I make something from one of those books because they request things and I never remember. I have a chickpea mac and cheese in Weekday Vegetarians that my daughter loves. I won’t always make it with chickpea pasta, but again, the chickpea is for the protein. The recipe works for regular pasta, too. We make it with a chopped tomato salad, which is really good even when tomatoes aren’t in season.

I also made Alison Roman’s spicy pork pasta soup, and it was delicious. That was really good on a cold winter night.

Oh, I made — Do you know Colu Henry?

Katie & Meredith: Oh, yeah!

Jenny: She writes Colu Cooks on Substack. She has a book coming out next month called Better at Home. And I made her harissa and brown sugar glazed salmon. That was delicious.

Oh, can I talk about HMart? There’s HMart bibimbap kit and you just make the rice and the egg or the protein, and then you add the kimchi, the pickled bean sprouts. It’s just a halfway homemade dinner that is amazing, really tasty, and feels somewhat healthy. And vegetarian, with big bold flavors.

Katie: It’s obvious that you’re eating very well and you have a lot to riff on there. What about any kitchen fails recently?

What did I just make that I was like, am I a complete fraud that I can’t do this? I’m a terrible baker. This is not a secret. I talk about this a lot. But I made this chocolate mousse that I’ve been making for like 15 years, and one out of every like three times I make it, I still mess it up. I think this time I must have introduced liquid when I was tempering the chocolate or something. I don’t know. It was like a brownie ice cream, where you have like little crumbs. It was so grainy.

And then on the heels of that, I made some chocolate soufflés when my daughter was home, and I totally undercooked them because I was paranoid about overcooking them. It was just basically warm cake batter. So yeah, I’m a terrible baker, and I just have no instinct when it comes to baking. It’s so different from cooking. Baking is so specific and precise. I know a lot of people who enjoy cooking and hate baking. So yeah, that’s me.

Katie: What are your go-to cookbooks?

Jenny: Lately Samin Nosrat’s Good Things. Everything in there is a banger. It’s incredible. It’s so good. Hold on. Let me go look at my cookbooks. Oh, Julius Roberts. His cookbook is just like his videos.

Meredith: Oh my gosh. Add it to the list, Katie.

Jenny: Oh, this is a good one: Dinner by Meera Sodha. Yeah, when it came out in the spring, I was using it like every day.

Katie: Okay. Last question regarding cooking. If you close your eyes, can you think of a recipe that just means something to you? What’s the first thing that comes to your mind?

Oh god. That’s really hard. I mean, I guess — salmon salad. It’s just the recipe that my kids request every time they’re home. And it kind of reminds me of the summer because at its best it’s grilled, and we eat it outdoors and it’s during corn season and tomato season. We have it all year long but you can mix the vegetables up.

The best version of it is just grilled salmon and warm potatoes that you toss with the dressing first so that it really absorbs. It’s a very mustardy dressing, and then all the vegetables are boiled in the same pot. You boil the potatoes, then the corn, then the green beans, and then you toss that with the grilled salmon and tomatoes, scallions, and cucumbers. And it’s just very summery and we just have this joke when someone’s coming home, we’re like, “Phoebe, what do you want for dinner?” She’s like, “Do you even have to ask?” It’s one of my most popular recipes too.

On motherhood

Meredith: We’ve been moms now for five years, more or less. We’re very much in it, and I think you’re kind of on the other end of that now. How did motherhood change and shape you?

Jenny: How did it change and shape me? I don’t have enough time to talk about that. I mean, I really don’t know how to answer that. It’s too massive. It’s just changed me in every cell of my body, you know? To the point where, when my kids left, I was embarrassed. When my kids were born, I was like, “Oh my god, like how am I going to hold on to my identity? This is so awful. Who am I? Am I just a mother?” And then like when they left it was the opposite. It was like, “Who am I when I’m not a mother?”

Katie: Wow. I’m not ready for that. I’m not ready to let my kids go.

Jenny: I know. You have a long time. It’s also important to cultivate something outside of it. I’ve never been terribly good at that. My work and my life blur so much.

Meredith: Do your kids like cooking?

Jenny: One of them is super into it. They’re both excellent cooks, but one of them enjoys it more than the other. I think they enjoy it more when I cook for them still. But they’ve really learned — they know how to take care of themselves when they have to, which is nice.

Just for fun

Meredith: OK, now some fun quick questions. What’s your favorite breakfast spot on the Upper West Side?

Jenny: Barney Greengrass.

What’s sparking joy for you right now?

I’m on such a good reading tear right now. I’m reading Kin by Tayari Jones. I read The Correspondent like everyone else. I was so resistant to reading it because it was so popular, and then I’m so glad I just shut that voice down because it was so good, and it made me really want to go back and read or reread things.

And some other things that come to mind:

My dog, Bean and how she looks like Charlie Chaplin when she walks in her new snow shoes. And, by extension, every Boston Terrier reel on instagram.

The 7-layer cake at William Greenberg Bakery that I just discovered they sell by the slice.

The guy in Manchester who won’t cut his hair until Man-U wins five games in a row.

My Le Bon Shoppe socks. Until a few months ago, I pretty much only ever wore socks that were sold in bulk at Marshall’s, so it feels like an indulgence, but I can’t believe how happy they make me every single day.

Photos of dinner from my daughter who is living on her own in the real world for the first time.

Being so close to Lincoln Center and the Beacon in New York.

Rancho Gordo Crimson Popcorn

Code Names, the word game board game. Dinner guests gave it to us as a host gift and we played during dessert. And now I’m addicted.

A new cocktail I’ve discovered called the Mortoni, 1 part tonic, 1 part campari, 1 part vodka. Garnish with orange, lime, or lemon or all three.

The Oyster Bar in Grand Central Station -- I love having a bowl of soup or a crabcake sandwich at the counter.

Isn’t Jenny just the best, guys?! Tell us: What’s something that surprised or inspired you from today’s chat? We’d love to know. -Katie & Meredith

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