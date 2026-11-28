Hello friends! The busy holiday season is upon us — not the back-to-school season or the childcare Tetris summer season — the busy season when everything sparkles… perhaps even the bags under my eyes? We’ve got a birthday, a long weekend, two Christmas pageants requiring homemade costumes, and a few holiday gatherings over the next three weeks. Oh, and a wedding.

The thing is, even though I’m burning my Christmas candle at both ends, I still love everything about this season. I love the warmth of the house when the fireplace is lit and the lights are twinkling on the tree. I love cuddling up on the couch with my kids to watch a classic holiday movie. I love all of the baking, the gift-giving, and the dressing up. There’s a lot to worry about and feel overwhelmed by, but I’m going to do my best to lean into all of it. I only get to live this Christmas season once, and I’m going to do it with my whole heart. -Meredith

Best bites from my kitchen

Thanksgiving for four

As I set this table, I found myself wishing I had bought some new linens ahead of the holidays. But then my 5-year-old came upstairs, gasped, and said “this is beautiful!” and I forgot all about it.

I decided at the last minute that I wanted to make a Thanksgiving dinner for my family. It’s just a regular Thursday here, but I had the day off and took advantage of it. I made Alison Roman’s buttered stuffing with celery and leeks on Wednesday night (enjoyed it, but prefer my grandmother’s recipe with bacon). On Thursday morning, I bought a small chicken, peeled some sweet potatoes, took green beans out of the freezer, and baked dinner rolls. The chicken went in the oven with olive oil and salt; the sweet potatoes with olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, and salt; and I sautéed some bacon and onions with the green beans. Just before serving dinner, I peeled a few apples and put together a quick apple crisp. It was a lot of food for the four of us, but we enjoyed it. Fernandito commented on how beautiful the table was, and Lola learned to shout “Happy Thanksgiving!” There were no pies, no tears, and no political drama or overserved relatives. (Katie: Beautiful, Mer🥺)

Sweet potato, black bean, and spinach bowls

The best WFH lunch

I’ve mentioned that I’m working on increasing my iron levels — this has been by far my favorite work-from-home lunch for it. I sauté a handful of spinach in olive oil with thinly sliced garlic, then add roasted sweet potatoes, black beans and avocado and top it all with a fried egg. It’s bringing me back to my meal-prep days!

Fisherman’s stew

Make this the next time you have guests!

In case you missed it, Katie and I cooked through Caroline Chambers’ latest cookbook, and this stew was one of my family’s favorite meals. My kids devoured it. I’ve always been a little daunted by the thought of a seafood stew, but it was quite easy to put together and wasn’t nearly as expensive as I’d anticipated. This would be the perfect thing to serve guests over the holidays with some crusty bread.

Oatmeal with baked apples

Just add hot water and you’ve got a very cozy breakfast.

I am usually a toast-and-eggs-for-breakfast gal, but the cooler temperatures have had me craving something a little cozier. I baked a few apples with cinnamon, sugar, and a bit of flour, and they are the perfect topping for oatmeal.

Leftover lentil soup

The single-serve portions of lentil stew that I froze have meant less food waste and better lunches

If you aren’t freezing your leftovers in single-serve portions yet, this is your sign! Maggie Hoffman from The Dinner Plan first gave me this genius idea, and I’ve been making the most of the hack lately. I’ve frozen beans, lentils, sauces, and broth in small portions and have cut my food waste by quite a bit. The star of the show this week was the lentil stew I made a few weeks ago!

The most expensive and most delicious pasta dinner

I made Caroline Chambers’ beef ragu earlier this week, and oh my goodness, it is so good… but it’s also unbelievably expensive. I spent 16€ per kilo (about $8 per pound) and although we all loved it, I think that’s the last time I’ll make it for a while. I served it with giant pappardelle that we had in the pantry, and the kids enjoyed the break from our usual rigatoni or spaghetti. Also, the leftover sauce on top of pizza on Friday night was phenomenal.

🍪Getting a head start on Christmas cookie boxes

If you were around here last year, you may remember that Katie and I compiled some pretty incredible holiday boxes for our kids’ teachers. I am getting a head start this weekend so that those boxes are easy to assemble when the time comes. Here’s what I’ll be making:

What I’m making next

Monday: Creamy pumpkin sausage pasta (via Brocc Your Body)

Tuesday: Roasted cabbage and beans with parmesan cream (via NYT Cooking, gift link)

Wednesday: Leftovers or scrambled eggs and toast

Thursday: Smoky rotisserie chicken & lentils (via Sunny with a chance of broccoli, page 105)

Friday: Pizza night

Other fun projects: Chocolate cream pie with Oreo crust for Fernando’s birthday

Leftovers

Is anyone else completely overwhelmed by Black Friday? I’ve added so many things to various carts, and I doubt I will buy any of them. I did get the kids some new winter clothes from Zara ahead of our trip to Connecticut, and I got myself this long camel coat, but I think I’ll just let my other carts expire. Fernando and I have been flying through The Diplomat, and I am enjoying Keri Russell so much that I may try to dig up old seasons of Felicity. I really liked thinking through my answers to some of these questions. These would make great conversation starters at any dinner party. I picked up this cute War card game last week, and the kids are loving it. Lola’s learning about “big” vs. “little,” and Fernandito knows his numbers, so they can both play pretty well!

Thanks for joining me in my kitchen, friends. Next Saturday is Katie’s turn. Stay tuned!