Wait, what’s Cookbook Club?!

Hi there! Welcome to Cookbook Club, where we pick a cookbook each quarter to slowly work our way through. Depending on the book (and the season of life we’re in!), you might find us dog-earing pages, working recipes into our meal plans, finding inspiration for a weekend Spanish lunch party, or bringing it to the couch with an afternoon tea. Not every review looks the same, but we do always promise to come back and give you all the details!

Here’s a little look at what this review will cover:

Recipe by recipe, we share everything we’ve made from this quarter’s cookbook

Based on our experiences reading through the book, bookmarking recipes that caught our eye, and actually cooking through them, we share: Couch-to-kitchen readability: Does this book share a unique vision, viewpoint, or story? Is it good enough to curl up on the couch or keep on your bedside table, or does it solely belong in the kitchen? Weeknight usability: We’re full-time working moms who also happen to like eating well, so we’re constantly on the hunt for great food that doesn’t require extra steps, ingredients, or time (and if it does, it better be worth it!) Just the recipes, please: We understand not everyone’s in our shoes, so we vow to also examine the recipes neutrally: Regardless of how much time they take, are they written well? Do they work? Are they recipes we’d make again? How we’ll use it in the future: We give ourselves a whole quarter to get cozy with our cookbooks, which helps us understand how we’ll rely on it in the future. Is it a weeknight workhorse we’d like within reach? A work of art destined for the coffee table? Somewhere in between? We’ll let you know. Buy it, gift it, or skip it : We’ll tell you exactly what we’d do if given the chance to buy this book again.



P.S. Want to join us for the next Cookbook Club? 👀 Don’t miss our next cookbook at the end of this post!👀

I have been a major fan of Caroline Chambers for years now — all the way back to the days when she made meals out of people’s fridge and pantry contents on Instagram. She’s a whiz at cooking up great food with easy ingredients. She’s the queen of shortcuts, swaps, and making meals in a kitchen full of chaos. She knows how to get food on the table quickly. And it’s good food, too. Something you’ll be proud of yourself for cooking and will enjoy even if your kids tell you it’s gross. Katie and I have been working these recipes from What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make it Fast into our meal plans since it came out in August, and we’re excited to tell you what we thought! -Meredith

The recipes we tried

Chicken parm meatballs with broccoli butter noodles, page 98

Katie: These were tasty! And yes, I had to put the melted mozzarella on only half the pan, because CHILDREN. I really loved that Caro calls for baking them in the oven, rather than fussing with frying them in a pan. While a meatball seared in oil does slightly taste better, I’d argue it’s not enough to warrant the mess on a busy weekday, which was when I put this dish together. I enjoyed that these meatballs were made in one pan and that the final dish really did give off chicken parm vibes — rich tomato sauce, melty mozzarella, and the Italian-spiced chicken combined for the perfect bite. But maybe what I loved the most was the dead-simple pasta that accompanied them. My girls really like pasta, but if I let them choose, it’s a no-sauce, no-butter, no-cheese affair, and I really can’t, in good conscience, keep serving that. This pasta (which required you to boil small florets of broccoli along with the pasta, then drain it all before adding butter and parm) was a fantastic way to push their boundaries ever so slightly. They both wanted to try it straight from the pot, nodding enthusiastically as they discovered that yes, indeed, butter and parm are pretty wonderful additions to a bowl of warm pasta.

Toasty pistachio salad with roasted salmon, page 68

Katie: This salad was ADDICTIVE! Between the freshly fried vinaigrette loaded with fried pistachios, the sweet apple, and the parm, I couldn’t get enough of it. I seem to always forget how mess-free and easy it is to roast salmon (I almost exclusively use the stovetop for fish), and I adored the brightness from the lemon zest rubbed all over. This was a perfect work-from-home lunch for us, and while my kids wouldn’t go anywhere near an arugula salad, they were very happy to eat a piece of salmon!

Meredith: We also loved this one — even Fernandito ate a bunch! The dressing was phenomenal, and the simple step of frying the pistachios in the oil made it extra yummy. I would recommend this for a weeknight dinner, but it’s also elevated enough to serve at a dinner party.

BBQ chicken and peach chop, page 39

Katie: This salad really didn’t work for me. It was too sweet to eat as a main dish, though to be fair, I don’t have a great (or wide) selection of BBQ sauces available to me in Spain, so maybe that was the issue. I would’ve much preferred a saucy BBQ chicken to top the salad instead of this BBQ-heavy dressing. Anyway, Pablo loved it, but the sauce overpowered everything for me, and it took my salad from something that should’ve been light and refreshing to too sweet and gloopy.

Rotisserie-ish chicken, page 192

Meredith: This was a really good alternative to my usual simple roast chicken with olive oil and salt. The spices (paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, and thyme) and the brown sugar add plenty of flavor to the chicken itself and really boost whatever veggies you’ve got nestled underneath.

The only egg salad you’ll ever need, page 86

Katie: And this was the point at which I realized maybe I’m not an egg-salad girlie?! Or maybe this just wasn’t the recipe for me. I tweaked and tinkered with it, but I just couldn’t find the right balance between mayo, mustard, and lemon. I might try egg salad again in the future, but probably not with this recipe.

Pantry soup (curry noodle soup), page 82

Meredith: An easy, cozy lunch, or as Caro describes it: “a low-lift food hug.” I liked that the recipe did not require a big grocery run (except for coconut milk, which I didn’t have on hand) and that there was no chopping, minimal measuring, and lots of flavor.

Crispy sausage meatballs and caramelized cabbage pasta with burrata, page 60

Katie: This was such a delicious meal! I thought the burrata was going to be superfluous, but it really added a nice textural contrast. Plus, true to the cookbook’s name, I loved how quickly it came together with a pot and a pan. I will say, my cabbage was more softened than caramelized (user error?) and my sausage meatballs were browned, not crispy — but that’s just getting lost in semantics. Silky, buttery cabbage added sweetness, the sausage added heft, and the zest and chili flakes were a great touch. I think a bit of lemon juice at the end might’ve been nice, too.

Easiest-ever shredded beef, page 222

Meredith: This recipe caught my eye when I first flipped through the book. I absolutely love Caro’s recipe for beef ragu, and I knew this would be a similar approach. The first night, I stirred it into homemade marinara. Later, we had it in quesadillas for lunch over rice and drizzled with Bachan’s barbecue sauce.

Sticky orange chicky and brussels, page 110

Katie: Sadly, this recipe didn’t really work for me. No orange flavor came through in the final dish, and the sauce wasn’t really balanced (maybe because my oranges were on the tart side), so I added a bit of honey to try to fix it. Don’t get me wrong; it was very tasty, and we devoured it, but it didn’t deliver on the sticky orange vibes. Also, even though I coated my sheet pan in oil, lots of chicken and Brussels sprouts got stuck, which made for a not-so-quick-and-easy cleanup for my husband. Lastly, I did really enjoy the quick roasting of the chopped-up chicken thighs, and I can see myself using that technique in future meals.

Meredith: This was also just OK to me — I really could not taste the orange, although I did wonder if it had to do with using an off-brand soy sauce, which was all I had left in the pantry. My kids and husband loved it, but I was expecting a bit more of an orange zing. Our first servings were a bit soupy, but as the food sat on the serving platter, things did get a little stickier.

Lemony herby chicken thighs, page 120

Meredith: I really liked the pages in Caro’s cookbook that show how to cook one thing and then repurpose it. I could see how this would come in handy for someone who works outside the home and doesn’t have a lot of time to dedicate to cooking something from scratch every night. These chicken thighs were very good on their own, but even better when jazzed up into other dishes.

Yogurt-marinated grilled chicken with yellow rice, page 191

Katie: I’m a huge fan of bowl-based meals, and this one delivered. The chicken was so earthy and flavorful thanks to the turmeric, and it cooked beautifully in my grill pan. A bite with the savory rice, juicy chicken, fresh cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, herbs, and sauce was really balanced. I loved the sauce, too. Adding mayo to a yogurt is such a good move — it really amps up the flavor and texture, adding that little “je ne sais quoi.” I added chives, mint, and dill, and it was a wonderful meal. I did end up throwing away sooooo much extra marinade, so next time I’d halve it.

Fisherman’s stew, page 236

Meredith: This was phenomenal and so easy! Possibly our favorite recipe in the book. I didn’t have potatoes (I’ve mentioned this before — I’m not really a potato gal), but I threw in some clams along with the mussels and cod, and my kids absolutely loved it! The adults were happy, too, but we’re not the tough critics in this house. The next time I make it, I may add a can of whole tomatoes and crush them myself — I feel like this would be even better with some tomato chunks.

Lasagna-vibes turkey zucchini skillet, page 43

Katie: This skillet dinner was satisfying and easy. What’s not to love about ground meat, tomato sauce, and cheese?! Zucchini here acts as a blank canvas and totally soaks up all of those delicious flavors, but unfortunately, it also makes the dish extra watery, which I didn’t love. I used some leftover homemade tomato sauce here, which I think also really helped the final dish. Overall it was warm and comforting, but probably not something I’d make again. Oh, and in a twist nobody would ever expect, my 3-year-old LOVED this and gobbled up every last bite. (The 5-year-old cried and begged to not have to eat it.)

Secret ingredient scallop scampi, page 159

Meredith: I made this with shrimp instead of scallops (scallops are expensive! And Caro’s “Swap” note mentions using raw shrimp), and it was really flavorful and simple to put together. To make this kid-friendly, you’ll have to put some spaghetti and shrimp or scallops aside before you add the gochujang. For those of us who are not spice-averse, it’s so freaking good!

Ginger chicken, snap peas, and bok choy, page 31

Meredith: I made this one with broccoli because I had lots in the freezer. It was really good, but definitely took more than the 15 minutes it’s allotted. My kids absolutely devoured it! I think next time, I won’t bother making the brown butter rice — plain white rice would’ve been easier to prepare and to work into other meals later in the week.

The breakdown

Couch-to-kitchen readability: 2/10

For those who treat cookbooks like bedtime stories — does this one charm, inspire, and keep you turning pages, even when you’re not cooking from it?

Katie: All right, let’s get into this. One of my favorite parts of a cookbook is getting lost in them as I meander through someone else’s kitchen. And if I’m being honest, this cookbook didn’t offer that escape for me. It has quick, yummy recipes, shortcuts to getting homemade meals on the table fast, and endless ideas for customizing what you serve. But for me, that’s where this cookbook ended. It wasn’t something I wanted to savor while on the couch, and I didn’t get lost in Caro’s writing. Are there some yummy recipes here? Sure. But the moments between the recipes didn’t speak to me on any other level, and as someone who cooks to feel, to love, to nourish, to de-stress, well, that’s sort of the whole point.

Weeknight usability: 10/10

Does it hold up when you’re hangry at 6 p.m. and just want dinner on the table? Are the recipes friendly to families and full-time working parents?

Meredith: This is where this cookbook really shines. It’s a guidebook for busy parents who need to get food on the table in less than 30 minutes. The recipes are easy to follow, require minimal chopping and cleanup, and are full of swaps, tips, and tricks to help any home cook serve a great dinner — fast.

Katie: I couldn’t agree more with Mer here. This book is full of tasty combinations, ideas, and shortcuts for cooking something great and still holding on to your sanity by the end of a Tuesday night, which, with busy lives and small kids in tow, is no small feat. Each recipe is filled with tips filed under “swap” (for substitutions), “riff” (for ways to change it up), “learn” (for little tips and tricks), and bulk it up (for ways to add more elements). I also really appreciated what she called her “Five Ways” feature, which had one anchor recipe with five quick ways to turn it into a whole new meal! I love building meals like this, so it was fun to see her take. I do find comfort in knowing this book is on my shelf and that I can crack it open during a busy week or when a cooking rut sets in.

Just the recipes, please: 6/10

Meredith: If you’re a longtime follower of Caro Chambers, these recipes aren’t necessarily going to feel new to you — Caro finds a pattern that works and she sticks with it, which is part of why she’s been so successful. She also teaches you things within the recipes, like the best ingredients to substitute or how to prepare a basic protein and use it throughout the week, working in different flavors. This book is full of very adaptable recipes, but I think that means we lose a little something along the way. Caro’s goal is for you to get dinner on the table quickly, but sometimes that will mean sacrificing the intended flavor or texture of the recipe as Caro wrote it.

Katie: I think there’s a time and place for the kinds of recipes in What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast, (see above: a random Tuesday night when you’re about to lose your mind), but they weren’t my favorite. I’ll personally always favor quickly crushing a clove of garlic to sizzle in olive oil over dumping dried spices in a pan. In general, I lean toward fewer sauces, flourishes, and condiments, relying more on simple seasonings. But this is the beauty of these kinds of reviews and this type of conversation — there is no right or wrong way to cook, and the important thing is that we’re in the kitchen and figuring out what we like. That being said, the recipes in this book don’t really align with how I normally cook, and I’m not sure I’ll regularly come back to them. (That being said, that buttery broccoli pasta is now a staple, and I’m still dreaming about that salmon salad!)

How we’ll use it in the future

Is this a weeknight workhorse? A coffee-table decoration? A beautiful book of photos and stories you’ll keep on your bedside table? A book to be donated to the local Goodwill store?



Meredith: I think I’ll flip through this every once in a while when I have some ingredients that I don’t know what to do with — like ground beef or chicken thighs and a stray vegetable — and no time to dedicate to an elaborate meal. I also know that I’ll be cracking this open again soon for that toasty pistachio salad with salmon and the fisherman’s stew. They were so good and such crowd-pleasers in my house!

Katie: For now, I’m tucking this one away on my ever-growing cookbook shelf, but I’m certain I’ll pull it out from time to time for inspiration.

Buy it, gift it, or skip it

Should you splurge on it for yourself? Wrap it up for a foodie friend? Or politely pass at the bookstore?

Meredith: You know, I’m really torn on this one. I really love Caro and I did enjoy a few recipes in this book, but if I had to choose, I’d reach for her first book. Or better yet, I’m digging into the archives of her Substack, which makes the annual subscription a no-brainer.

Katie: I was disappointed with some of the recipes I tried, which for me is the true test of whether a cookbook is worth the money. If you’re at all on the fence, I’d invest in something else.

Tell us your thoughts!

Have you cooked through What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make it Fast?! We’d LOVE to hear about your experience. Did we miss any recipes that you loved? Tell us in the comments!

Our next cookbook!

All right, guys. This is NOT a drill! Next up, we’ll be cooking from Sunny With a Chance of Broccoli by the one and only Ali Slagle! Her second cookbook comes out February 16, 2027, which is around the time we’ll be sharing our review and everything we cooked from it. Stay tuned! And if you loved I Dream of Dinner (So You Don’t Have To) as much as the rest of the world, consider preordering her new book today.