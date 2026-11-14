What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mel's avatar
Mel
15h

A text from your mother-in-law saying your lentils beat her housekeeper's is truly a gold star! I love that you froze single portions too, because lentil stew in the freezer is the best gift to a tired future self. And the sourdough mental math is so real, so setting a few dough balls aside for mini rolls is a smart way to get extra mileage out of all that planning.

Reply
Share
Brianna Rizzo's avatar
Brianna Rizzo
15h

This might have been my favorite newsletter yet between the yummy recipes and joy beaming through the writing. Was smiling reading knowing you are on vacation getting a chance to embrace some slow time!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Katie Stearns & Meredith Hansen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.