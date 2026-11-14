Katie and I are in the middle of our now-annual countryside weekend away with friends, and it is exactly what I needed. We’re traveling with a group that takes food seriously, but not too seriously. We’ve had a plan in place for a few weeks now — mostly copying last year’s menu, which was a huge success. Each of us is responsible for a meal, a snack, and some beverages. I snagged what we needed for a big arroz on Saturday, made a frittata with mushrooms, spinach, tomato, cheese, and bacon, and picked up a bottle of one of my favorite reds.

I have been looking forward to this weekend for months because not only does it promise delicious food but also an opportunity to slow down, catch up with friends, enjoy a glass of wine by the fire, and watch my kids run around with other kids who share both of their languages and cultures. I’m sure there will be some tears (mine when I give updates about my family, the kids’ while arguing over toys), but there will also be so much laughter. Here’s hoping we get some pockets of sunshine in between the rain clouds! -Meredith

Best bites from my kitchen

Katie’s famous lentejas con chorizo

This week I found out that my iron levels are dangerously low (no wonder I’m so dang tired all the time), so I’m doing my best to adjust my meals and work in more iron-rich foods. I followed Katie’s recipe very closely but cooked the chorizo right in the stew rather than boiling the fat out in a separate pot. I made enough to freeze a few single portions and bring some to my in-laws. The text I got from my mother-in-law afterwards warmed me as much as the stew — she said it was better than her housekeeper’s lentils, and that, my friends, is a freaking gold star. (Katie: Ohhhh, I’m SO happy they turned out well!! And boiling chorizo directly in the stew is definitely the move.)

Sourdough pizza

Sourdough pizza with pepperoni and cheese

I have been curious to try sourdough pizza for months now, but I can never seem to get it together early enough for us to eat it on Friday night. I love sourdough, but you really need to do a lot of mental math to get it out of the oven at the right time! Last week, I planned ahead and was able to make it happen. I followed Ali Stafford’s recipe from Pizza Night and was pleasantly surprised to see it was nearly identical to the one I use for my loaves. The dough wasn’t as pliant as my regular yeasted pizza dough, but the flavor was outstanding.

Mini sourdough rolls

The cutest little sourdough rolls

When I balled up that pizza dough, I decided to set a few dough balls aside and stick them in the fridge instead of turning them into pizza. I was inspired by this reel that Katie sent me but made the rolls a bit too big for my muffin tin. Next time, I’ll make them smaller so they fit snugly. These would make incredible dinner rolls for the holidays! (Katie: Definitely stealing this!)

Brussels sprouts, gnocchi, white beans, and pesto

A satisfying lunch bowl

I had a package of gnocchi knocking around in my pantry and needed to come up with something for lunch. I tossed the gnocchi, some Brussels sprouts, and a jar of white beans in olive oil, sprinkled garlic powder and salt on top, and put them in the oven for 25 minutes. I added a dollop of pesto and some shaved Parmesan to the bowl, and it was a rich, satisfying lunch. Now, if I’m being completely honest, some of the sprouts spent too much time trapped in the plastic bag they came in and had to be tossed out, but there were still some good ones.

My family’s favorite chicken noodle soup

I am fully embracing my own soup season, even though the weather doesn’t always cooperate, but this chicken noodle soup is so comforting and so easy — the perfect weeknight dinner. You may remember that I made it a few weeks ago — it was so worth repeating, and it will definitely make more appearances throughout the winter.

Roasted sweet potato and black bean bowls

Sweet potatoes and black beans: a match made in heaven

What is it about sweet potatoes and black beans together? They are just the perfect combination and taste even better if you add a bit of avocado. I made a huge batch of black beans last week and froze about half, and the other half went into these rice bowls.

🎁3 Spanish brands I’m eyeing as I build my holiday wish list

Lunch for Lola and me, complete with some fancy napkins from Espigas de Trigo

Espigas de Trigo: A friend of ours founded this company in the thick of the pandemic and just opened her first store. I have bought countless wedding and housewarming gifts from her, and I will absolutely be stopping by the new store this season. I love all of her textiles and have two sets of cocktail napkins and some dinner napkins already. Things I’m eyeing: this ceramic olive oil dispenser, this adorable ceramic fruit basket, and these salt and pepper grinders. I guess I’m into mustard these days!

Hoff: I have plenty of sneakers, but I am always on the hunt for a new pair. Last year, I grabbed these leopard-print Adidas on Vinted. This year I am considering going bold again with these green ones or perhaps picking out something more neutral.

Coosy: I have been to a lot of weddings in the last 15 years, and by far my favorite and most-complimented outfits are the ones I buy from Coosy. I am already keeping an eye on their site for my brother’s wedding in May, but I’m tempted to add this beautiful coat to my list for Three Kings’ Day (or maybe this one!). And how fun would this jacket be with sparkly pants for a holiday party? Or this dress!

What I’m making next

Monday: Ricotta and pork meatballs (via NYT Cooking, gift link)

Tuesday: Slow cooker pot roast (via RecipeTin Eats)

Wednesday: Sesame-ginger bean salad (via What to Cook)

Thursday: Steamed mussels with sake & coconut (via Start Here, page 206)

Friday: Pizza night! Perhaps another round of sourdough?

Other fun projects: We have a Friendsgiving next Sunday, so I need to get my stuffing game on!

Leftovers

I had a colleague in town this week, and we went out for an incredible dinner at Petit Comité. We were there for hours — catching up in the way you can with someone you’ve worked alongside for 11 years — and it made me a little homesick, or maybe nostalgic, for when I worked in an office and could so easily go from work to a happy hour with a group of friends. What is everyone doing for holiday cards this year?! I hope to get a family picture this weekend. I spent so much money on international postage last year, and I refuse to do it again. I plan to have pre-addressed cards like these sent to my parents’ house in the US so they can be mailed out the week before Christmas. We’ve had this song on repeat the last few weeks — it’s so joyful, and my kids love it!

Thanks for joining me in my kitchen, friends. Next Saturday you’ll hear from Katie!