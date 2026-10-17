Good morning, friends! Katie mentioned last week that I was back in the US. We flew here two weeks ago after getting the call that no one ever wants to receive: someone you love is not doing well, and you need to get here as soon as possible. We are lucky that things weren’t as dire as we thought and that my dad is much stronger than we ever could have imagined, but it has been a roller-coaster ride that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.

These 14 days have been a blur of parenting and caretaking, getting papers in order, changing diapers while charging laptops. Needless to say, there hasn’t been a whole lot of time for thoughtful cooking. But you know what there was? Community. Friends who dropped off meals, sent gift cards, and drove for hours in a hurricane to be here with us. Cookies on the back porch, toys and crafts for the kids, and thoughtful messages from people all over the world.

By the middle of next week, I’ll be back to being a long-distance daughter, and half of my heart will remain here in Connecticut. -Meredith

Best bites from my kitchen

Shepherd’s pie: My cousin stopped by with a huge tray of shepherd’s pie from a farmers market. I’d never actually had it before (confession: I’m not a huge mashed-potato gal), and I am happy to report that our entire family loved it — it’s a cozy, comforting, complete meal. I found this recipe, which looks very similar to the one we had, and I plan to make it at some point this winter.

Anna’s chicken pot pie: My friend Anna dropped off two homemade pot pies for us. I heated them up for lunch one day, figuring that with everyone taking turns at the hospital, we’d have plenty of leftovers. I was wrong! We devoured them — kids and adults alike — and I promptly texted Anna for the recipe. Of course, her answer was “I sort of just make it up!” but I asked her to share her notes. She uses the measurements in this recipe for the roux, eyeballs the chicken and the onion, adds whatever frozen veggies she has on hand, and includes potatoes for extra comfort.

Eggplant Parmesan: My parents have a thriving vegetable garden in their yard, and we picked a giant eggplant before the groundhog (or whatever large animal roams back there) got to it. My mom used jarred sauce that had a bit of a kick to it — which made this an Adult Dinner — and it was excellent!

The giant eggplant from my parents’ garden

Apple cider & apple cider donuts: You can’t spend fall in New England without some delicious apple cider goods! We took the kids to a local farm one morning, and after feeding goats and climbing on tractors, we sat down for a proper autumnal snack.

Lola’s first sip of apple cider

Brianna’s cranberry spinach chicken orzo with maple-balsamic dressing: When I got my friend Brianna’s “what can I bring?” text, I knew I was in for a trunk full of comfort and care. She is a lover of good food — not just food that tastes great, but the kind that really nourishes you from the inside out. She brightened up our kitchen with the perfect fall orzo dish and lots of other goodies.

A colorful and filling orzo salad

Fresh linguine and vodka sauce: One of the Italian restaurants in town has a to-go dinner that beats all the others. Freshly made pasta, the sauce of your choosing, a loaf of bread, a container of olives, and their famous Caesar salad. All you have to do is boil water, drop the noodles in for a few minutes, and bam: delicious restaurant food at home. (Katie: Okayyyy, we need to bring this concept to southern Spain!!)

Restaurant-quality food in the comfort of your own home, yes please!

Three ways to show up for someone without a casserole

Bring them healthy (or not!) snacks: In addition to that really good orzo salad, Brianna brought over freshly cut berries, granola and yogurt, chips and guacamole, overnight oats, and other pantry snacks. We munched on all of it in between hospital trips and park visits and appreciated every bite.

Give them space: We are so lucky to be loved by so many people, but I am easily overwhelmed by all those little red dots on my phone. The best messages I received went something like “No need to respond — just know I’m thinking of you. There’s a gift card for coffee in your inbox.”

Get them outside: My kids made new friends at the park last week. Their mom and I exchanged numbers, and I could tell from the moment we connected that this is someone I’ll keep in touch with for a long time. She suggested we get the kids up and out of the house early on a Saturday morning to go to the local farm, and it was exactly what we needed. Beautiful foliage, warm sunshine, and a short break from our gloomy reality.

What I’m making next

Monday: Sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, and burrata (via What to Cook)

Tuesday: Meatballs! Either Spanish-style brothy meatballs with rice or Italian-style with marinara and spaghetti

Wednesday: Eggs and toast. We have Fernandito’s school birthday party, so it’s going to be a late night.

Thursday: Salmon filets, likely a recipe from What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make it Fast!

Friday: Pizza night, per usual

Other fun projects: REST! And perhaps some muffins.

Leftovers

Given our speed-packing and lack of checked luggage, we have all been wearing the same three outfits on repeat. We popped into Old Navy to grab some leggings for Lola, and while we were there, we picked up these Iron Man PJs for Fernandito and a classic white tee for me. I see it’s on sale now and I am heading back for more — I am impressed with the quality. It’s thick and not too tight. I just want to give a huge shout-out to public libraries. We absolutely love the one by my parents’ house. The kids’ section is such a fun place to spend time, and the free resources they provide to families to navigate difficult situations are incredible. Even when we aren’t here, I use the library to borrow e-books all the time! If you don’t have a library card, what are you even doing!?! Go get one right now! I really want to buy a pair of brown leather loafers. (Katie: Ohhh, SAME!) Who has a favorite pair they can recommend? Bonus points if they’re supportive and comfy to walk in all day.

Thanks for joining me in my (and my friends’) kitchen(s). Next Saturday you’ll hear from Katie.