What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

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Myfanwy's avatar
Myfanwy
Oct 18

I’m so glad your dad is doing better than expected. I hope things continue to go well, and go you for getting out a newsletter with great info as always, you are amazing.

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Ariel's avatar
Ariel
Oct 30

So glad you're dad is doing OK. This food sounds magical and healing. <3 Only slightly judging you for not loving mashed potatoes. Sending you lots of love. I have a lot of loafers suggestions but DM me your budget and we'll find something!

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