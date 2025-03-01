We are cruising right along into my favorite time of year here in southern Spain. Spring means lots of weekend plans, local holidays, religious celebrations, and of course, la Feria de Sevilla, a week full of colorful outfits, dancing, lots of jamón, and, of course, manzanilla. It also means we’re nearing the end of sick season (I hope?), and I can’t wait to enjoy longer days in the sunshine. My family is already devouring cases of juicy strawberries from Huelva and picking fresh oranges from the trees in our yard. I am looking forward to incorporating brighter flavors and letting go of some heavier winter stews (but not quite yet!).

Spring feels like an opportunity to reset, refresh, and start anew. You’ll notice we brightened up our branding and we’re also making some changes to our Around the Table conversations (stay tuned!). This weekend, I’ll be funneling this spring energy into organizing the clothes Lola has outgrown. We are lucky to have lots of cousins around the same age, which means I didn’t need to buy much, but now I need to make sure all the clothes go back to their rightful owners. Wish me luck! -Meredith

This is our honest feedback on what worked (or more likely, didn’t) from last week’s meal plan.

Meredith: The carnitas were very good—thank you for the recipe, Katie! I would definitely make them again. (Katie: They’re 100% going on my meal plan again soon, and I also love the idea of centering a dinner party on make-your-own carnitas bowls. Let’s see if I actually make it happen once we’re in our new house!) The “Hulk pasta” went over pretty well, too! Fernandito requested plain spaghetti with the sauce on the side and ended up putting it all over his plate. I am so glad I had a roast chicken on the menu this week, because Fernandito stayed home from school with a fever, and it was such an easy thing to make. Plus, the broth is his favorite comfort meal and is a great way to get him back to good health. On Thursday evening I had the terrible idea to go to Costco, since we’re out of maple syrup (gasp!) and peanut butter. Note to self: absolutely never go to Costco the night before a three-day weekend. It was so crowded, they were sold out of maple syrup and peanut butter, and everyone was cranky, hungry, and tired by the time we left. We popped into McDonald’s next door so I could sit and nurse the baby while we all treated ourselves to mediocre burgers and fries. Whatever works, people! I also threw these olive oil chocolate chip cookies together on Friday and they were delicious.

Katie: Week in and week out, I know the things my kids WILL eat (grilled protein, peas, rice, pasta, and eggs), so when I find something new that they try and love, it’s worth writing about. This turkey chili from Dinner: A Love Story (an OG in the food blogging space, and a pretty frequent source of inspiration!) was a win on all fronts: healthy, quick to throw together, and absolutely delicious. I was on the fence about adding the cinnamon, but when Jenny Rosenstrach says something is crucial, I put my head down and follow blindly. My kids loved it, but if I’m being completely honest, I think they loved the tortilla chips on the side even more. I watched as a group of Spaniards devoured my favorite chocolate chip cookies before my eyes, telling me that I should open up a cookie shop with the sole purpose of selling them. (It’s been my go-to recipe for years, cannot reccomend enough!) And I made my own Spanish molletes—sorry not sorry, I will never get over the magic of baking my own bread (Meredith: Nothing beats a mollete with jamón, tomate triturado, y aceite).

Also, I decided to save my frozen albóndigas en caldo for next week as we’re currently in the middle of a four-day weekend, and I plan to do as little kitchen and meal prep as possible, and (hopefully) just sit back and enjoy family time.

Monday: For reals, diving into the freezer for those albóndigas en caldo

Tuesday: Mojo chicken with pineapple (via NYT)

Wednesday: One pot curried chickpeas (via Alexandra Cooks)

Thursday: Pablo’s turkey stew with white wine, carrots, & potatoes

Friday: Leftovers

Other: I ran out of my frozen chocolate chip cookie dough already, so I’d like to put together another batch for the freezer. Being able to have ooey-gooey, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies fresh out of the oven whenever I dang want is one of my greatest flexes.

Monday: Good soup (via What to Cook) because soup season isn’t quite over yet!

Tuesday: Grilled chicken with oven fries and roasted broccoli (inspired by one of Katie’s low effort/ high reward meals)

Wednesday: Fish tacos (via RecipeTin Eats)

Thursday: Leftover soup

Friday: Another round of spaghetti with spicy clams (via Cravings)

Other: The orange muffins that I didn’t get to make last week because I forgot to buy butter. (Katie: These look so lovely! If I can find the time, I might make them, too.)

Quick question for you all as we work on fine-tuning this newsletter. Your feedback seriously helps, so thanks so much for taking the time to respond.

I’m really digging these week-in-the-life posts from Jennifer Cook and after reading both of the issues she’s posted, I’m convinced I need to buy myself some barrel jeans. (Katie: Okay, as soon as I saw this link, I devoured a bunch of Jennifer’s posts and subscribed, and I, too must have a pair!) -Meredith

I added these lovely dish towels to my kitchen recently, and they just make me really happy. I love you, Zara Home. (Meredith: Zara Home, take all of my money). -Katie

We just booked our summer flights to the U.S. and I am so excited for my kids to experience their first 4th of July barbecue and visit to the Outer Banks, and for lots of quality time with friends and family. I am not excited for the price of eggs. -Meredith

Our house reno is moving along, which is so exciting, but I still need to decide what to do with our small (half) bathroom downstairs. Am I wallpaper girly? Bold statement wall with paint girly? Clean, classic white bathroom girly? All input and opinions welcome, please! -Katie

Sometimes being the work-from-home parent is hard, because when your kids are sick, it often falls to you. This week I’m grateful for that flexibility. It might mean I’m clearing out my inbox after bedtime, but it also means I’m able to cuddle with my son on the couch when he’s running a fever. Also infinitely grateful for “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” on Prime. -Meredith

I’m so grateful to live so close to my in-laws. We left both girls with them for two nights this week so that we could enjoy a little escape to Granada, and man, there is just nothing like having family closeby who you love and trust, and who your girls love even more. -Katie

If you enjoyed this post, give it some love! It’s a free way to help others discover our newsletter ❤️