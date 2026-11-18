The holidays are right around the corner, and while we both love shopping for our people, it’s also realllllyyyy fun to shop for ourselves. Last week, we shared some of our favorite kitchen essentials, but today we’re sending you (and our husbands, cough cough) our wish lists. As always, we’d love to hear from you. What’s on your kitchen and entertaining list this year?! -Katie & Meredith

Cookbooks galore

It’s no secret that I buy lots of cookbooks, but it’s also true that I buy nowhere near as many as I’d like! What can I say? I love reading the recipes, finding inspiration, and getting lost inside someone else’s kitchen for a while. I honestly don’t think I’ll ever tire of flipping through them, so new cookbooks are almost always on my Christmas wishlist. Here are the ones that have piqued my interest so far this year! (P.S. Am I missing any? What have been your favorite books to cook from? I’d LOVE to know.) -Katie

In our kitchens

Reusable bowl covers: This is one of those things I don’t need but would really love and use frequently, which makes it the perfect holiday list item! (Katie: I have three different sizes that I adore and use every single week! Highly recommend!) -Meredith

A really fun kitchen apron: I have been looking for a cross-back apron under a hundred bucks for YEARS. I’m sorry, but I just can’t get behind spending so much money on something that is meant to catch STAINS. Enter this absolute BEAUTY! She’s pink (or green! Or yellow!), funky, and fun, and I love her so much. And she’s under $40? SAY NO MORE! -Katie

Stand mixer: I had a beautiful KitchenAid when we lived in Brooklyn, but when we made the move to Spain, I sold it along with all of my other small kitchen appliances that were wired for the US. I’ve been replacing them over the years, but this one is still on my to-buy list. We’ll be traveling for Christmas, so Santa’s off the hook, but maybe King Melchor will make it happen?! -Meredith

A pizza oven and a gas grill: We’re about to embark on a few small renovations in our house, so I know these gifts are wayyyyy out of reach. But a girl can dream! And who says I can’t recycle this list for my birthday? Or Easter? Or next Christmas?! I would love having a pizza oven like this one to quickly set up in my kitchen, and I hope to add a nice gas grill someday! -Katie

Dining & entertaining

Fun serving platters & bowls: When we moved into our house, my mother-in-law gifted us a really beautiful, classic set of tableware that I love. And while it’s great for both day-to-day use and hosting, I can’t help but pick up little plates here and there for extra pops of color. I’ve got my eye on these four (flowers, lemons, shrimp, and more flowers!), as well as this fun salad bowl. And how cute are these for serving pre-dinner nibbles?! Okay, last one: hand-painted peacock feathers! -Katie

Everyday bowls: I registered for pretty, versatile table settings when we got married. They’re white with little ridges, and we use them every single day. Unfortunately, that means we’ve also broken quite a few pieces throughout the years, especially the bowls. I need to replace them and am considering something a little more fun (and budget-friendly) like these floral bowls or these white ones with a colorful ridge. -Meredith

A very nice fruit bowl: Every Spanish household has a fruit bowl, and I think our time has come. My kitchen is very neutral, and I adore the idea of adding a pop of red! (Meredith: I’ve still got my eye on the ceramic basket I mentioned last week!) -Katie

Individual placemats: That neutral kitchen I mentioned? I’ve been thinking of adding some cute, washable individual placemats at the table for another little burst of color. I love these olive-green ones, and this color combo is also really doing it for me! -Katie

Board games: We played so many rounds of Rummikub during our weekend away in the countryside and I was reminded of how much I love board games. It’s such a fun way to enjoy time with friends, use your brain in a different way, and get a little competitive. It seems like everyone is into mahjong these days, so I’m tempted to try that next! (Katie: Just popping in to say YES to this, and I think we all need to get the game Codenames, too. Some friends in the US introduced me to it last year, and it was the perfect balance of fun, wordplay, and strategy!) -Meredith

All right, friends, that’s all for today! We’ll be back Saturday morning with a snapshot from Katie’s kitchen this week. See you soon!