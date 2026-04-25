A few years ago, while I was grieving a miscarriage and hoping to be pregnant again, someone instructed me to do a visualization exercise. I was told to think of a place that I loved, where I felt safe, and to imagine myself there and pregnant, with a baby, or a child. I thought of the beach I grew up on, envisioning myself standing there, holding my pregnant belly, feeling the breeze coming off the Long Island Sound. I thought of chasing tiny feet through the sand and onto the rocks at low tide. I thought of looking at pretty seashells, pinched between chubby little fingers.

Not two months after that exercise, I stood on that beach, hand over my belly, where two babies wiggled around one another. I was grieving the loss of my grandmother and praying for the safety of those little ones, not yet aware of the heartbreak and utter joy ahead. And yesterday, I sat in the same spot, picking up shells with Lola and watching Fernandito jump and skip over the rocks on the jetty — pure bliss. These last few years have been marked by incredible loss, but so much life, too. I have learned that grief and happiness can coexist, that it is possible to stand in awe, smiling at the beauty of life, while the grief tugs at your heart. The happy moments don’t mean you’ve forgotten what you’re sad about; they are the rays of sunlight peeking through the clouds. -Meredith

Katie’s mother-in-law’s solomillo en salsa and perfectly fried potatoes, a very good sourdough pizza, and a chicken meatball-stuffed pita with yogurt sauce

Shout out to the little people in my house. I know I often lament how they don’t eat vegetables and that their (picky) palates are still developing, but I pushed them out of their comfort zone this week, and there were minimal tears. We had this beef and broccoli on Monday, and it was really delicious. The beef was so thin and well-seared (I’m going to give credit to my new pan!), it was melt-in-your-mouth tender. I loved the tahini-laced sauce, too, which also had soy sauce and chili crisp. And the broccoli was the best part — steamed broccoli trees are the perfect vehicle for soaking up all the good stuff. And my kids? Well, they ate the majority of their servings, and nobody cried. Friends, we’re going to call that a win this week. -Katie

Fernandito and I put together this granola over the weekend and it served as a snack, a yogurt topping, and cereal all week long. 10/10! -Meredith

On Saturday morning, my husband made us pancakes. It’s my recipe, but he’s known as the pancake master in our house, and that’s absolutely fine by me. They were tender and fluffy, and I realized that Pablo and I used to eat this whole batch between the two of us. Now that we’re a family of four, it’s about time we start doubling it. -Katie

Fernandito and I made a double batch of meatballs and marinara on Monday and froze half for later. I also fried some more chicken cutlets, and we had them over salad to empty out the veggie drawer! I topped them with some drinkable vinaigrette (both that and the cutlets are from The Secret of Cooking). -Meredith

Monday is Noelia’s 3rd birthday (HOW???? WHY???!!!), but we’re away for the weekend! Since she’ll be celebrating with her classmates at daycare on Monday (and I knew I didn’t want to have to scramble-bake Sunday night), I’ve already baked and frozen these chocolate cupcakes. And yes, we broke into the stash, and they are chocolatey, tender, and perfect. -Katie

Jenny Rosenstrach told us about her favorite Japanese barbecue sauce, and we were very sad to see it’s hard to get in Spain. My brother served it the other night with grilled chicken, steamed veggies, and rice, and you better believe I am buying a few bottles to bring home! -Meredith

So I made these chicken meatballs again, but this time I used my mini food processor to chop the herbs. It’s much more efficient than I am with a knife, and I’m pretty sure I packed in double the herbs I was supposed to. They were… herbaceous. Not bad, but very herby. So here goes that other shout out to my little ones: they ate them! They dipped them in yogurt sauce! They did not cry! But my oldest, Clara, did say, “No me gustan nada, mommy, pero gracias por cocinar.” (Translation: “Mommy, I don’t like these at all, but thanks for cooking.”) Manners and almost cleared plates!? I’LL TAKE IT! -Katie

Last week I mentioned how much I’m loving Tartine Bread; it’s a real gem (and yes, I’m aware that most people discovered it back in 2010 when it was published.) Anyway, Chad Robertson writes that he finds the pizza revolution really interesting because at the end of the day, bread is dough, and dough is bread. So I lopped off a bit of my weekly sourdough and turned it into pizza, and let me tell you: Soft, airy, and downright delicious. I can’t wait to make it again. Ah, and I sectioned off two extra dough balls for my girls, and they adored getting to smoosh out every single air bubble I’d carefully let ferment over the previous 24 hours! Then they ate every last bite. -Katie

Katie’s girls’ mini pizzas before baking, yogurt and granola bowls with fresh strawberries, and fluffy pancakes

My family hated the buttery rice that went with the beef and broccoli! Clara took one bite and asked me why the rice was so weird and different. She then said, “Cada vez el arroz está peor, eh mommy!” (Translation: “Your rice is getting worse and worse, mommy!” If nothing else, her comedic timing is on point, and it really made us all laugh. -Katie

I packed an insane amount of snacks for our flights to the US this week: fruit pouches, granola, fresh strawberries, cheese, jerky, and freshly baked cookies and muffins that a friend (absolute saint) dropped off before we left. And even with all of that, we still wound up spending 50€ on burgers and nuggets. -Meredith

Cheese pizza from Colony Grill, homemade granola, and Fernandito blending the marinara

Turn your stale bread into breadcrumbs by blasting them in your food processor or blender. Or cut it into cubes, drizzle some olive oil on top, and brown them in the oven for a crunchy topping for your soups and salads.

Pablo’s famous chorizo, onion, and corn tomato pasta, ice cream season is upon us, and herby chicken meatballs

Monday: Pulled pork (via Date Night In) from my freezer, in burrito bowls or nachos

Tuesday: One-pan pasta and beans (via Lukas Volger)

Wednesday: Enchiladas with any leftover pulled pork and chili gravy (via I Dream of Dinner), also from my freezer

Thursday: Ruth’s tuna salad with anchovy dressing (via The Secret of Cooking, page 173)

Friday: Leftovers!

Other: I didn’t get around to these scones last week, so they’re still high on my list. And I also can’t stop thinking about Ella’s biscuits in her brilliant book Obsessed with the Best. Noe’s birthday is on Monday, and she’s requested waffles for breakfast, and a tarta de la abuela to celebrate after school! Last but certainly not least, I’m very excited to play around with more sourdough pizza.

Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs for the whole family. I might keep things simple and grab a jar or two of Rao’s at the supermarket. Can you believe I’ve never tried it? Also, a Carvel ice cream cake for my birthday.

Tuesday: Grilled steak caprese (via What to Cook) or something else from Caro’s ultimate grilling guide!

Wednesday: Pulled pork, inspired by Katie! (via Date Night In) either in tacos or with some rice and roasted veggies

Thursday: Travel day! More snacks, whatever Iberia offers us, and likely another pricey fast food order at the airport.

Friday: Homemade pizza with the marinara sauce I froze before we left.

Chicken cutlets with salad slathered in drinkable vinaigrette, beef and broccoli, and chocolate muffins for Noe’s bday next week

You guys know how we feel about beans, and this week we’re zooming in on the indispensable black bean.

A substantial veggie burger: Thanks to their dark hue and structural integrity, black beans are a great option for a veggie burger base. These simple black bean burgers from NYT Cooking (gift link) have 4,000+ five star ratings, and they look wonderful. And if you’re up for more of a project, this Serious Eats recipe says the best black bean burger starts with baking the beans.

Choose-your-own-adventure: Chop and fry an onion in olive oil. Once the onion has softened, add cumin, oregano, and smoked pimentón. To this, add a can or two of black beans and their liquid and slowly cook them down until the liquid has evaporated and your kitchen smells wonderful. What you have now is a delicious base for a choose-your-own-adventure meal! Stuff this mixture in burritos, tacos, or quesadillas, or pile it high onto nachos, baked potatoes, or roasted sweet potato halves. Craving something lighter? Put it on top of a big pile of chopped lettuce and cherry tomatoes — top with some yogurt and a squeeze of lime.

Make it cheesy: Adding rice and cheese to your black beans is simply never a bad idea, and it’s a quick way to turn a can of beans into an entire meal. This cheesy rice and bean skillet relies on already cooked rice and a jar of salsa verde to add extra flavor. Imagine this served on its own, as a taco filling, or even as a side dish or dip with tortilla chips.

Honorable mentions: Sohla’s taco party black beans, Indianish nachos with cheddar, black beans, and chutney, and classic cowboy caviar!