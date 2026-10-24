Friends, hi!

Last weekend was so, so full! We met friends Friday evening for a drink, and I took the girls shopping with my mother-in-law Saturday morning so she could buy them winter jackets. Our shopping trip turned into a three-hour family lunch in a sunny plaza, complete with cockles, turbot, grilled steak, and gambas al ajillo. On Sunday, we woke up early for a 5K race at the girls’ school, and afterward we went out to lunch with friends. This is what weekends are for in Spain — to spend time with your family, enjoy your city, and slow down a little.

But a social-forward weekend has a way of draining me. So when we walked in the door at 5 p.m. on Sunday, I had one thing on my mind: a moment alone in my kitchen and a chance to make something warm and comforting.

I didn’t reach for a cookbook or look up my favorite recipe. I didn’t really even stop to think; I let my hands lead the way as I relished the joy of simply cooking. Finely chopping carrots, celery, and onion, and throwing them in a Dutch oven with lots of olive oil. Smashing garlic cloves with the back of my knife, grabbing salt by small fistfuls, adding more white wine than necessary, mixing and matching cans of tomatoes from my pantry.

Our busy weekend came to a quiet close with a big pot of bolognese bubbling away on the stovetop, and I don’t think I would’ve had it any other way. Here’s to great, full weekends, but also to cozy-season meals and the smell of a rich tomato sauce wafting through the house. -Katie

Best bites from my kitchen

Easy oven-baked BBQ pork ribs: A few weeks ago, I bought the best BBQ sauce I could find in my not-so-very-big city with a not-so-very wide selection of barbecue sauces. The brand shall remain nameless; all I can say is that it was pure sugar and ruined what should have been a tasty chopped salad with peaches and chicken. If only I had known then what I know now: homemade barbecue sauce is dead simple, and it’s a million times better than what I could find at the store. These ribs were wonderful — I threw them together quickly one morning while my in-laws took the kids to a local fruit and veggie stand, and when we all sat down for lunch together, I watched as everyone devoured their plates. The true stamp of approval? Little 3-year-old Noelia screaming, “I LOVE RIBS!” Me, too, sweet girl, me, too.

I’ll be making these again.

Big apple crumb cake: I adore this cake. I forget about it all year long, and then the crisp weather hits, something comes over me, and I must make it. I love it so much that it made an appearance on this week’s top 10 fall baking list, and I’m pretty sure it’ll remain on my list for the rest of my life. A bite with the tender cake, juicy apples, and decadent crumb topping is peak fall to me, and two other people in my household helped me finish off the entire thing in just a couple of days.

It’s fall, and you need this cake in your life.

The LAYERS, people.

Balon ekmek (Turkish balloon bread): I mentioned this flatbread in my last post, but it’s worth another shout-out. I make flatbread often — it feels more manageable than other breads, and I love how hands-off it is. Still, some flatbread recipes require lots of rest time, and others ask me to stick my baking steel in the oven and preheat it for an hour. Not this recipe. These fluffy flatbreads come together in less than half an hour, and they are just delightful. They’re soft, pliable, and tasty, and they’re officially my new go-to.

Sheet-pan tahini-glazed butternut squash with carrots and chickpeas: This was a great work-from-home lunch; it came together in no time the day I made it, but you could easily chop and toss everything the night before and simply roast it the next day. It felt (and looked!) like fall in a bowl, and it was one of those meals that was both comforting and nourishing. I topped mine with pomegranate seeds and goat cheese, and I can only imagine how good fresh mint would’ve been! (I went outside to snip a few leaves from my plant, and was shocked, but not surprised, to see that the plant I had forgotten to water had indeed died!)

Pollo Enchipotlado con crema (creamy chipotle chicken): I made this one night after my kids fell asleep, and I was surprised by how quick it was. And friends, it was my best bite of the week. Lightly boiling the chicken breast for a mere 20 minutes created meat so tender I was able to shred it with my fingertips once cool. The chicken and sauce were delicious, but adding the cream turned it into something magical. I can’t wait to make this one again. We stuffed it inside tacos one day and ate it with steamed rice and lime-doused cabbage another. But I’m not going to lie: I realllllyy want to eat it as the recipe suggests, stuffed into Mexican gorditas. I plan to do just that with the leftover chicken I froze.

My favorite way to roast a chicken

Now that we’re all okay with turning the oven on again, I’m delighted to share my all-time favorite way to roast a chicken. If you’ve got the time (e.g., you work from home, or you’re going to be home this weekend), I hope you give this method a try.

I first discovered this method in Dawn Perry’s excellent book Ready, Set, Cook! It’s one of my favorite cookbooks — her recipes are so thoughtful and truly delicious.

Alright, let’s get to that roast chicken!

Preheat your oven to 300°F (150°C). Get your chicken ready by patting it dry, placing it on a sheet pan, and rubbing it all over with extra virgin olive oil and about a tablespoon of salt. (If you can salt your chicken the day before while it sits in the fridge, even better.) For something simple, add some cracked pepper and call it a day. To mix things up, try a tablespoon of your favorite spices — a mixture of oregano, garlic powder, pimentón, and coriander would be lovely, as would za’atar. I like to throw two lemon halves in the cavity, as well as any herbs I have rolling around the fridge; my favorites are rosemary or dill. Put your chicken breast-side up on the sheet pan, and roast for one hour. At this point, carefully add 1 ½ cups (360 grams) water to the sheet pan and continue to roast the chicken for about another two hours, basting every 45 minutes, until it’s golden brown and tender. (Pull a chicken leg a bit, and it should easily start to give.)

There are two things I love about this method. First, it’s completely hands-off: just throw the chicken in the oven and basically forget about it. Second, roasting it low and slow produces such a tender chicken that you don’t even have to carve it — simply tug and nudge, and you’ll see the meat come right off the bone.

What I’m making next

Monday: Spanish lentils with chorizo (via What’s on Your Plate)

Tuesday: Lemon pesto pasta (via Weeknights in Italy)

Wednesday: Crispy ground chicken burgers (via Simple Home Edit) with oven-baked fries

Thursday: Roasted tomato soup (via 101 Cookbooks) and grilled cheese

Friday: Farro stew with chicken meatballs and peas (via NYT Cooking, gift link)

Other fun projects: I want to make everything on this list, but I think I’ll start with these easy pumpkin muffins!

Leftovers

I’ve had a tab open with this coat for FIVE days now. I even went to the store to try it on, and it is so chic. I love it!!! But do I need a new coat? No, no I don’t. But I’m sharing anyway in case anyone else does! My 5-year-old has a loose tooth!!! My sweet girl cried when she realized the tooth would come out and said losing her baby teeth made her sad. (I also wanted to cry — I was really not expecting this so soon.) But then she realized in our bicultural household that both Ratoncito Pérez and the Tooth Fairy would be visiting her, so she recovered quickly. Accepting any and all ideas to make it special when she actually loses her first tooth. I finally replaced the old water bottle I’d had for the last 10 years — Pablo is happy to inherit it for his padel games, and I am very happy that it holds almost an entire liter! I’m reading Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, and I blame it for my recent lack of sleep — I have to force myself to put it down and go to bed! It’s a good old-fashioned love triangle, tinged with tragedy, responsibility, and the power of our choices. I haven’t read any spoilers, but I have seen talk of an unexpected twist at the end.

Thanks for joining me in my kitchen, friends. Next Saturday is Meredith’s turn. Stay tuned!