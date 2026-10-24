What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

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Jenna Helwig's avatar
Jenna Helwig
Oct 24

Look, I know I'm an enabler, but you should get the coat!

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Ginger Boden's avatar
Ginger Boden
Oct 24

Broken Country was one of my favorite books last year. I’ve recommended it to everyone. I loved it.

I am going to plan on that slow roasted chicken this week. My best “recipe” is my roasted chicken, but I don’t think I’ve ever slow roasted one before and now I’m intrigued. I love Dawn Perry’s cookbook.

And, I have to admit, I was terrible with the tooth fairy when our kids were young. It’s kind of a joke now, but I never had it together with everything else going on. Either we didn’t have small change and the kids would get $20 or we’d forget completely and have to explain (sometimes for a week) that the tooth fairy was afraid to stop by because of our (extremely lovable) dogs and we were sure that she’d try again. Oh well, you cannot be good at everything. Haha

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