What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

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Ariel's avatar
Ariel
7d

Wait you’re the most kind for mentioning my substack and gift guide. Thank you so much. Wow. But OH MY GOD YOURE EXPERIENCING THE JOYS OF PARKS AND REC FOR THE FIRST TIME?????? This is huge. I cannot wait to hear about this journey. Truly one of the best shows ever made. My husband and I quote it at least once a day. Like actually. I am so excited for you. This is going to be life changing for you. Also also!!!! Quince paste!!! My husband and his father (from Uruguay) eat so much of it. I’m totally sharing this recipe. We keep it in our house always and my sister in law actually gave us a quince tree, which is now growing out front!! Can’t wait to see if it survives the winter!!

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TURBO GOTH's avatar
TURBO GOTH
7d

Visual cues instead of measurements is how every treasured family recipe gets passed down, Katie. That afternoon of stirring, sharing olives and taking turns at the stove sounds like the real recipe. And quince paste stirred into warm oatmeal sounds like the coziest breakfast of the season.

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