My mother-in-law makes quince paste every fall. I don’t know everything there is to know about Spanish food traditions, but I do know this: Quince paste is a labor of love, and my mother-in-law doesn’t even really like it. Yet, year in and year out, she spends a whole morning making a big batch for her people: for my husband, who can put away an impressive amount when paired with tender wedges of queso fresco; for my father-in-law, who has a sweet tooth; and for my two little girls, who discovered last year that they, too, are quince paste fans.

Pablo and I have been together for 15 years, but this was the first year I joined my mother-in-law in the kitchen for this project. I watched, diligently, as she cooked with confidence, snacked on a raw quince slice, and went through the simple motions she knows by heart. I helped her chop and shuffled the pieces of quince between my fingers as the lemon juice trickled down to the bottom of the bowl. We took turns stirring at the stovetop when our arms got tired.

My girls didn’t last much longer than 20 minutes in the kitchen. But I stayed, and we stirred. We opened up a couple of beers and nibbled on some nuts and olives. We chatted about this and that, nothing out of the ordinary, just the quiet comfort of two people who love to cook. To an outsider looking in, it might not have seemed so special. But to me, it was everything.

It was her patient instructions, punctuated with visual cues instead of measurements. It was dipping my finger into the warm, pink-hued paste for a taste: delicate, floral, uniquely autumnal. It was a tradition passing from one household to another, and the first step toward making this recipe my own. And it was her little chuckle as she declared that next year, we’d make the annual batch in my kitchen. -Katie

Best bites from my kitchen

This recipe’s name is quite apt. One night this week I had my girls eating dinner up on the peninsula so I could chat with them while I threw the muffins together. As I flipped quesadillas on the stovetop and caught up on their days, I measured the ingredients into one bowl and popped the batter in the oven. Friends, they came out vibrant orange, sparkling with toasted pepitas and granulated sugar, and so beautifully tender. My husband and I loved them; my children ate only the sugar-dusted seeds!

This was my first time trying a LEMON pesto, and wow, I was blown away. It was zingy, savory, and surprising. Though Lolly said thin pasta like spaghetti or linguine was the best choice for this sauce, I didn’t have any on hand, so I used orecchiette, and I served it with some simple grilled shrimp. It was fabulous — a bright spot in a very busy week.

Pizza on a streamlined timeline

I make pizza dough nearly every week, usually on a Wednesday or Thursday so it can ferment in the fridge for a few days before the weekend. Well, I skipped my weekly pizza prep, and come Saturday, my entire family had a hankering anyway. I opened my very favorite, well-worn copy of Pizza Night by Ali Stafford, remembering she had a few ideas for making pizza on different timelines. Sure enough, there on page 21, she had tips for making homemade pizza in 3-4 hours. So after breakfast on Saturday, my 5-year-old helped me mix the simple ingredients together, and by 3 p.m., we had a homemade pizza lunch. Magic!

This simple Spanish stew sustains me and my family all year long, and I don’t think I’ll ever stop singing its praises. It’s mostly legumes and veggies, but slowly simmering it with a bit of Spanish chorizo turns something purely nutritious into something just decadent enough. My mother-in-law pokes her chorizo sausage with a skewer and cooks out some of the fat in a pot of boiling water before adding it to the stew, but my husband would never. The result is a sturdy bowl of lentils punctuated by soft carrots and potatoes, and beautiful bites of pimentón-spiked chorizo. Oh, and did I mention it’s one pot and cooks in about 45 minutes?!

This was a fun way to prepare ground chicken, and it couldn’t have been simpler. When I pulled the patties out of the oven, I was pleasantly surprised by how crisp they got. I served them as the recipe suggested with lettuce and mayo on brioche buns, but I found the combo to be a bit too rich. Next time I’d go with tomatoes and mustard, or perhaps a bit of coleslaw.

And this is where I remind you, dear friends, that farro (or barley, in my case) is truly one of the world’s greatest grains. My sweet friend Ashley tipped me off to this recipe a few weeks ago, and what can I say?! I simply can’t resist a meatball moment. These were incredibly tender, and I loved the way the barley remained hearty and toothsome while submerged in the delicious broth. As I type this out and look at the picture on NYT Cooking, however, I do realize I forgot to add peas. Oops!

🥄✨Straight from my Spanish mother-in-law’s kitchen

Friends, are you familiar with quinces? Quince paste is really the only thing I’ve ever tried with them, and I just can’t recommend this recipe enough. In my house, we eat dulce de membrillo (quince paste) smeared onto slices of fresh cheese, but it’s just as good on top of a hard cured cheese like Manchego. I also love it spread on toast, and this week, I’ve been enjoying it stirred into warm oatmeal. I felt so much joy learning this recipe this week, and now I’d like to share it with you, too.

Is there anything cooler than this trick my mother-in-law uses to test when it’s done?!

Lali’s Spanish quince paste (Dulce de membrillo)

Ingredients

1-3 kg (2.2-6.6 lb) quince, depending on how much you want to make

Juice of 1 lemon, seeds strained out

Sugar, equal to 65% of the cooked puree’s weight

Method

Prep. Wash the quince but don’t peel them. The skin is full of natural pectin and gets blended in later. Cut into even 1-inch slices, leaving the cores behind, and put them in your largest pot (ideally one with a lid!). As you cut, toss every two to three quinces with about 2 tsp lemon juice to keep them from browning. Soften. Cover and cook over medium heat until the quince starts releasing juice and steaming, then stir. Continue cooking, stirring every 3-4 minutes so nothing sticks. After 30-40 minutes the fruit should have reduced by about 25% and should mash easily with the back of a spoon. Puree and weigh. Take the pot off the heat and blend with an immersion blender until completely smooth. Weigh the puree (put a bowl on the scale, tare, and add the puree), then multiply by 0.65 to get your sugar weight in grams. Add the sugar. Return the puree to the pot over low heat. Stir in the sugar in a few additions, letting each dissolve before adding the next. Cook down. Raise the heat slightly and stir every 2-3 minutes for 35-45 minutes, scraping the bottom so it doesn’t stick. It’s done when the paste has caramelized and gotten a shade or two darker than how it started, and a wooden spoon left in the center stands upright on its own. Cool and store. Let cool slightly in the pot and then transfer the quince paste into small containers to cool completely before storing in the fridge. This stuff stays good for MONTHS, but I doubt it’ll last much longer than a week or two in your fridge!

What I’m making next

Monday: Cabbage-centric tofu fried rice (via SALT PIG)

Tuesday: Bad Hambres-inspired bean and cheese burritos (via What to Eat This Week)

Wednesday: Red lentil soup (via NYT Cooking)

Thursday: Arayes (via RecipeTin Eats) and a big tomato-cucumber-red onion salad

Friday: Homemade falafel stuffed into pitas (I’m not sure which recipe to follow, but these have caught my eye: one, two, three, and four!)

Other fun projects: I’m really craving English muffins. When I first moved to Spain, I desperately missed the store-bought ones of my childhood. But ever since discovering the recipe in Baking with Dorie, I haven’t missed them one bit. I also want to try my hand at apple fritters — I have a feeling my family would love them.

Leftovers

Thanks for joining me in my kitchen, friends. Next Saturday is Meredith’s turn. Stay tuned.