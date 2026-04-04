Hello, good morning, and happy Saturday! We’re currently in the middle of a long, four-day weekend thanks to Spain’s Holy Week, and what a great feeling to be able to hit pause on life and rest. I actually took Wednesday off work to spend some one-on-one time with Clara — we went out for churros con chocolate for breakfast, ran errands together in the center, and stopped by a local beauty store (upon her request!) for some Frozen-branded nail polish and lip gloss for her little sister. On Thursday, we went out with family to celebrate alllll the April birthdays (my youngest, my husband, my sister-in-law, and my nephew, who is about to turn 1!). Friday we spent the day outside in my in-laws’ garden, where we ate squid stewed in ink, jamón and chicken stuffed bell peppers, and garlic-studded rice. And today we’re off to Pablo’s cousin’s house where he and his wife are making a huge pan of rice for 18 of us to enjoy together. These little bits and bobs are why I love Spain so much. Making room and space for the people you love isn’t optional — it’s just woven into the day-to-day. The longer I live here, the easier it is for me to see that the little things actually are the big things. -Katie

Meredith’s double batch of sourdough, granola for breakfast, and salmon bowls

Semana Santa (Holy Week) is a big freaking deal here, and Spaniards are NOT messing around with their food traditions this time of year. My mother-in-law makes the most delicious salt cod and garbanzo stew (called potaje de cuaresma, or lent stew), and you best believe I soaked up every last drop with a crusty baguette. She also made torrijas, which are Spain’s answer to French toast, and homemade anise-spiked donuts. Truly delicious bites that now, thanks to 15 years in Spain, taste like both the onset of spring and home to me. -Katie

My sourdough loaves came out so well this week and went perfectly with our Meatball Monday dinner. I took Katie’s advice and doubled the recipe so we’d have something in the freezer for after our weekend away! -Meredith

I don’t know what took me so long to make these chicken meatballs with yogurt sauce, but they were wonderful. I meal-prepped them fast one night after the girls were in bed, and the next day we stuffed them in pitas with chopped tomatoes and cucumbers, and the yogurt sauce (to which I added grated garlic — an ingredient you can’t make yogurt sauce without!) Truly delicious. -Katie

After one last read-through of our wonderful conversation with Jenny Rosenstrach, I was inspired to roast some cabbage for lunch. I served it with some of Ali Stafford’s chicken cutlets, which were a real crowd-pleaser! The breading didn’t quite stick to the entire cutlet, but the mayonnaise and Dijon added so much flavor. -Meredith

I put ‘nduja on homemade pizza this week, and I think it’s officially become my favorite secret topping. It adds spice, funk, and heat. Definitely not kid-friendly, but hey, it can’t be all about them! -Katie

We also had pizza this week. Fernandito helped me prepare the dough (he’s really getting the hang of it!) I need to get my hands on some ‘nduja. (Katie: YES, YOU DO!) -Meredith

The yellow laksa sauce in The Secret of Cooking blew me away. I didn’t have lemongrass or galangal, both of which Bee noted as optional. Normally I would’ve just not made this without those ingredients or used a pre-made sauce or paste. Friends, it was bright, delightful, sweet, funky, and decadent. I’m already looking forward to using the half batch of sauce I squirreled away in the freezer. -Katie

Lunch outside at Katie’s in-laws’ house, kids lunch at Meredith’s house with leftover pasta e ceci and ham + cheese sandwiches, Katie’s homemade pizza

I already know this deep-down, but it’s been reaffirmed for me this week that my kids are truly, deeply more Spanish than American. When asked if they wanted pizza (hello, DUH!) or a soft sandwich stuffed with Iberian ham and olive oil for dinner, there was no hesitation. Molletes con jamón it was. -Katie

School breaks are always tricky, but I’m really happy with how this one went. We stuck to a schedule, and I leaned on our nanny so I could get work done in the mornings. I bumped my usual lunchtime up a bit so we weren’t rushed to get to Lola’s naptime, and made a conscious effort to be away from my phone. Small things, but I was less stressed, which means everyone was less stressed. -Meredith

No, wait, seriously, when are these 2-year-old tantrums going to stop? I know I sound like a broken record, but wowwwwwwwwwwwww. -Katie

The herby chicken meatballs Katie loved (freshly baked and stuffed in a pita), and chicken cutlets served with gazpacho

If you like the idea of warm, baked oatmeal fresh from the oven in the morning but don’t want to commit to full-on measuring and baking before you’ve had a cup of coffee, try this: Measure all of your dry ingredients the night before, and leave them, covered, right in an 8x8 baking dish. In the morning, simply mix together the milk, egg, vanilla, and melted butter, pour it into your baking dish, and pop it in the oven. (This is my favorite recipe, though I use a bit less salt and skip the bananas.) -Katie

Meatball Monday at Meredith’s house, Katie’s sourdough, and a batch of torrijas Katie made after trying her MIL’s

Monday: Buffalo chicken burgers (via Pinch of Yum) with oven fries

Tuesday: Jenny’s salmon salad (via Dinner a Love Story)

Wednesday: Chickpeas al limone, which I didn’t get to last week (via NYT Cooking)

Thursday: Chicken milanesa with nutmeg mashed potatoes and chimichurri (via The Secret of Cooking)

Friday: Leftovers — any of the above repurposed into a grain bowl or salad sounds about right.

Other: I’ve got Molly Yeh’s salted chocolate chunk whole wheat snacking cake on the brain, ever since reading about it in Kerry’s excellent March kitchen round-up.

Monday: Meatballs in marinara from the freezer!

Tuesday: Brothy miso beans with miso-butter mushrooms (via Hetty Lui McKinnon)

Wednesday: One-pot beans, greens, and grains (via NYT Cooking) with a fried egg and some sriracha on top

Thursday: Roast chicken (via NYT Cooking) with broccoli and sweet potato fries (via Skinnytaste)

Friday: Homemade pizza

Other: I’d like to make some granola and maybe some of that baked oatmeal Katie mentioned in the Hot Tip.

Sunshine-hued spring laksa, chocolate chip cookies that Katie made to bring to lunch today, and a very not-casual-sized plate of ribs to celebrate all the April birthdays

We go through quite a few eggs each week. They’re great for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and even an afternoon snack. Here are a few ideas for you.