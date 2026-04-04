What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

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Kerry Faber's avatar
Kerry Faber
Apr 5

Love that salmon salad (and have been making it for years) and those buffalo chicken burgers. Need to try the cabbage parm next! Hope you get to make that snacking cake sometime soon—total winner!!

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Alexandra Stafford's avatar
Alexandra Stafford
Apr 4

I made the cabbage parm recipe, and omg it is outstanding! Thank you for bringing it to my attention. My son, who is 14, had a few friends over when I pulled it out of the oven. I didn't even really offer it to them, but about 5 minutes after I set it on the table, they helped themselves, and they loved it! I was shocked and elated to see a table of teenage boys devouring cabbage parm!

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