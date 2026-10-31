What's on your plate?

What's on your plate?

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Katie's avatar
Katie
Oct 31

Shrimp scampi sounds divine!! Love how our Spanish kiddos devour shrimp- head and tail included!

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Ariel's avatar
Ariel
Nov 2

Trying new things is the best! Trying pottery has changed my life! I am obsessed. Definitely do sewing!! Also, your lack of packaged snacks and all your good ones sounds and everything on the counter sounds so amazing and so healthy. Wow. It's like so unamerican in all the best ways. (Major compliment.) Also I want that soup!!!!

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