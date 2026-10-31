When’s the last time you tried something new? Over the last few weeks, I’ve been watching my son learn how to rollerblade, and I’m so impressed by him. Every night after dinner, we put all of his pads on and let him skate around our terrace. We started out by placing chairs around the space so he could get from one to the next, then spaced them farther apart, and now he’s rolling around successfully without help. In the beginning, he fell so. many. times. And every time, he just stood back up and tried again. No crying, no complaining, no worries or feelings of defeat. I am so proud of him, and now that he can do it pretty independently, he’s proud of himself. It made me think about the last time I tried something new. It was around this time last year that I started making sourdough. I failed a lot (and still do sometimes), but I learned a new skill and now make pretty delicious bread quite frequently.

This year, I’m toying with the idea of taking a sewing class. My mom sewed all of our Halloween costumes when we were growing up, and I want to be able to do things like that for my kids. I took a sewing class back in middle school and still remember the basics. I can do a lot by hand, but I want to be comfortable with a sewing machine. Do I really have the time for another hobby? Maybe not, but these days I’m trying to lean into things that make me happy and bring me peace. -Meredith

Best bites from my kitchen

My suegro’s white bean and chorizo stew

White bean stew with chorizo: My father-in-law was a real star last week. He picked me up from the airport, and while I took a nap with Lola, he prepared a wonderful white bean and chorizo stew that felt like a warm hug in a bowl. I’ve talked a lot about how loved I felt by our community in the U.S., but the community we have here has been hard at work, too.

Roast chicken with za’atar and sweet potatoes

Roast chicken with sweet potato: I usually follow this recipe for simple roast chicken seasoned with salt and olive oil, but last week Katie suggested seasoning chicken with za’atar, and I was intrigued. I tried it this week and WOW! It was phenomenal, and it brought a really interesting flavor to the broth I made afterward. (KATIE: YAY! And YUM!)

Spicy shrimp scampi

Secret ingredient scallop scampi: I mentioned this week that we are on a budget, so there is no way I am buying scallops, but I did make this fantastic spaghetti with some shrimp that I had in the freezer. It’s from What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make it Fast (page 159), and it’s definitely got a kick to it. I put aside some of the spaghetti and shrimp before adding the spice so I could serve it to the kids, and I’m glad I did!

Vegetable puree: Lola actually cried on Tuesday when she came home from school and saw there was no soup, so she was extra pleased when she got a taste of the veggie puree I made. I threw together roasted butternut squash, some sautéed leeks, and the leftover carrots and celery from the broth. I blended everything together to create a velvety veggie puree.

Delicious, chewy, cinnamon sugar cookies

Cinnamon sugar cookies: I am a chocolate chip cookie person, but Fernandito always asks me to make “plain cookies” instead. My usual method is to just make chocolate chip cookies (often the one-bowl recipe from Pizza Night) and set aside some dough before I add the chips. This week, we followed the same recipe, but omitted the chocolate (I’d run out). After rolling the dough into balls, we tossed them in a bowl of cinnamon and sugar. They were delightful! (Katie: Stealing this!! It feels so perfect for fall.)

The salmon and salad even my 5-year-old enjoyed!

Toasty pistachio salad with roasted salmon: This salad from What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make it Fast (page 68) was really, really good. We had it for lunch before an evening wedding, and it hit the spot — I didn’t feel bloated or too full after, and I had plenty of room for all of the yummy appetizers during cocktail hour. (Katie: Those olive oil-fried pistachios are insaneeeeeee.)

🔋 Three snacks to get you through the afternoon slump

I love to snack, but here in Spain, prepackaged snacks like Pirate’s Booty, pretzels, and Goldfish are hard to come by. Here are the things I fall back on to keep me fueled throughout the day:

Dairy: We always have plain Greek yogurt in our fridge, plus some frozen berries and granola to sprinkle on top. I also buy a wedge of Manchego every week and keep my pantry stocked with nuts, raisins, and plain crackers.

Fruit + nut butter: Katie and I both love a bowl of sliced bananas, a scoop of peanut butter, and a handful of chocolate chips. (OH, yes. My entire family knows this delicacy as a “banana delight!”) You can swap the banana for apples and the peanut butter for any nut butter. The chocolate chips are the best part!

Baked goods: There’s always something on our kitchen counter, whether it’s a fresh loaf of pumpkin or banana bread, or a delicious muffin. I usually have one of these mid-morning, but sometimes it’s exactly what I need before a 4 p.m. meeting!

What I’m making next

Monday: Tortellini and sausage soup (via What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make it Fast, page 139)

Tuesday: Sweet potato and black bean tacos (via Cookie and Kate), inspired by our post on budget meals

Wednesday: Sticky orange chicky with Brussels (via What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make it Fast, page 100)

Thursday: Leftover rice bowls! Whatever’s left from earlier in the week, topped with sliced cucumber and pickled red onions.

Friday: Pizza night!

Other fun projects: Speaking of sourdough and things that make me happy — it’s been a while since I’ve baked a loaf. I hope to get back into it this week. I also think I’ll make this spice cake (pulled from our fall baking list) for our family lunch this weekend.

Leftovers

Noah Kahan just announced that he’ll be playing in Sevilla in July!! There is going to be something really special about screaming/singing along to Northern Attitude in the sunniest, hottest place that I’ve chosen as my home. You can take the girl out of New England… Does anyone have a solution for the teeny-tiny ants that have invaded my home? They’re everywhere (kitchen counter, bathroom floor, bookshelves…), and they’re driving me bonkers! I finally finished Switzy, the book that everyone was talking about a few months ago, and man, it was not the right read for this time in my life. Great book, but I don’t recommend reading it if you’re taking care of or worried about your parents. As a palate cleanser, I just started the Boys of Tommen series, and I love it!

Thanks for joining me in my kitchen, friends. Next Saturday is Katie’s turn. Stay tuned!