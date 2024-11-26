Welcome to WHAT’S ON YOUR PLATE!

We’re so happy you’re here.

We are two work-from-home moms with a lot on our plates. Though we’re both from the U.S., we each found our way to beautiful Southern Spain. Katie’s been Spain-based since 2010, and Meredith made the move just before the pandemic in 2020.

Our paths crossed in sunny Sevilla, and then our stories did. We’ve both have fallen in love with Spanish culture, food, and lifestyle, and we’re both in the trenches of new motherhood, raising little ones in bi-cultural households. We’re navigating the challenge of “balancing it all,” while learning which balls can be dropped, and man, we love feeding ourselves and our families.

Throughout our weekly (okay, sometimes daily) voice memo correspondance, we had a thought: Why don’t we create a place where we can share what we love most?

Come for our weekly meal plans and inspiration, and stay for our favorite recipes (including the Spanish ones we’ve learned from the best), our conversations with others about their kitchens around the world, and the humbling lessons we’re learning as new mothers.